UAE, Dubai – Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, announced today the opening of the latest Mini World attraction, the first outdoor Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone. Young guests of ages 6 and above, as well as adventure seekers, are invited to experience galactic adventures with 5 exciting attractions, which contain 10 different challenges that engage in both entertainment and thrill.

Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone at Global Village is situated within Mini world and offers an exhilarating outdoor environment guaranteed to provide heart-pounding fun for all.

Attractions include a 32-metre-long Ninja Trail challenge, a Cyclone Slide going down a drop of 15-metres, as well as a Rope Course that is 4-levels high with an Air Coaster surrounding the structure; all of which promise unforgettable moments waiting to be experienced.

Other attractions include a Net Climbing Tower that is over 18-metres tall, a Donut and Launch slides, Climbing Walls scaling over 8-metres high; and other space-themed challenges all within over 5,022 sqm of space.

The colourfully dynamic Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone invites guests who share a sense of thrill and excitement no matter the age, to embark on a journey of discovery as they experience the thrilling adventures and obstacle courses it holds from a starting price of only AED 15.

Visitors to the Mini World are also able to enjoy exploring 25 miniature replicas of world-famous landmarks, indulge in international cuisines with unique kiosks and trucks, spend amazing times at Mini Golf with their families and friends, or watch spectacular shows and performances on the Wonder Stage.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, welcoming more than 100 million visitors since opening its gates in 1997.

In Season 28, Global Village is hosting 27 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, over 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park also host 400+ performers and showcase more than 200 performances each night. Guests can enjoy +195 rides and attractions at the Carnaval funfair. Global Village offers the largest and most varied range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

In 2023, Global Village was named as the most visited attraction in the region by YouGov welcoming a record 9 million visitors and was once again recognised as one of the top 10% of attractions globally by TripAdvisor.

