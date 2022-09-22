Guests who pre-booked will have an advanced window to purchase their VIP Packs, starting from 10am on Friday 23 September until the general sale starts 24 hours later

Pre-booking saw overwhelming demand last Saturday, selling out in under 90 minutes

To ensure more guests are able to purchase VIP Packs, individuals will now be limited to four VIP Packs per person

Dubai, UAE: Global Village has announced that the Season 27 VIP Packs will officially go on sale starting 10am this Saturday, 24 September. Available exclusively online from the Virgin Megastore Tickets website, each pack gives guests access to a host of benefits and experiences, containing everything needed to enjoy Global Village all season long.

Last Saturday a limited number of VIP Packs were made available for reservation and sold out in under 90 minutes. With the general release this coming Saturday demand is expected to be equally as high. Interested guests are encouraged to avoid disappointment by being ready in advance, including registering on Virgin Megastore Tickets site prior to the general sale.

In response to the huge demand for pre-booking reservation and ensure more guests are able to purchase VIP Packs for Season 27, individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID will be limited to four VIP packs per person.

Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at AED 6,000 with benefits worth over AED 28,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for AED 2,500 with benefits worth almost AED 15,000. The Gold Packs cost 1,950 AED with benefits valued at AED 13,000 and Silver Packs are priced at AED 1,600 for benefits worth 10,000 AED.

To celebrate Season 27 a Golden Coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack, with the lucky recipient winning a cash prize of AED 27,000.

Global Village re-opens on October 25, 2022, and guests can expect further announcements about Season 27 line-up in the coming weeks.

Season 27 VIP Pack highlights:

VIP entry tickets

VIP parking privileges

VIP Wonder Passes giving access to attractions including Ripley’s Believe it or Not!®, Aqua Action stunt show and Carnaval® funfair

Limited edition perfumed candle created from Global Village’s new signature scent called ‘Wonders’.

Complimentary or discounted access to a range of premium Global Village experiences

Special offers and privileges to additional attractions across Dubai

Vouchers for table reservations at Majlis of the World

Diamond Pack holders receive vouchers for in-park taxi transportation, car wash and porter services

