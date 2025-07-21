Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is inviting business owners and entrepreneurs to register their interest in the “Kiosks & Trolleys” category for Season 30.

This presents an exciting opportunity for culinary entrepreneurs and F&B business owners to showcase their creativity and cuisines to millions of guests at Global Village. With essential infrastructure and support including customisable kiosk setups and assistance with staff visas, Global Village offers an ideal platform for businesses to flourish in a vibrant, multicultural environment while delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Season 29 welcomed 10.5 million guests and brought together over over 250 dining options outlets who all saw immense success, providing new and unique offerings from around the world to guests of all ages and cultures. All F&B business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to register through the Global Village portal, with exclusive and wonderful benefits, as well as immense support awaiting them.

Inspired entrepreneurs and business owners can register now through: business.globalvillage.ae

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10.5 million.

Season 29 hosted 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park was home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests enjoyed over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

Information on Season 30 will be announced soon.