Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has opened bids for restaurants and cafés for the upcoming Season 27 with kiosks and street food carts invited to register on its online B2B portal. Dubbed as the “wonder you can taste”, Global Village brings together regional and international cuisines in an eclectic mix of dining options at the multicultural destination.

Each season, millions of guests enjoy dining experiences from every corner of the globe at the 200+ restaurants, cafés, and street food kiosks, which deliver unique culinary adventures. In Season 27, the park is set to host new and innovative concepts that offer truly diverse flavours and celebrate dynamic food cultures from around the world.

Ahmed Khidir, Senior Leasing Manager, Global Village said: “Global Village has become a “foodie” destination with one of the most diverse offerings in the region. Our partners bring guests on a culinary journey around the world with both traditional and innovative cuisines from different countries. This time of year is always an exciting period as we explore fresh concepts with new partners. We make it easy for both seasoned restaurateurs and new entrants to pilot concepts. It is so rewarding when we see businesses that started in Global Village expand to other locations across the country and the region.”

Prospective partners are invited to sign up now on the Global Village business portal -business.globalvillage.ae. The “request for proposal” (RFP) is currently open for restaurants and cafes, and bids must be submitted by July 16, 2022. Partners interested in launching street food offerings at Global Village can sign up now to be the first to know when the street food RFP opens later this summer.

For more information, please visit: www.business.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

