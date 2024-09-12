Announcement of new phased sale process through Virgin Megastore Tickets website

One lucky VIP Pack holder will win a cheque worth AED 29,000 to celebrate the commencement of Season 29

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, is thrilled to announce the dates of its brand new, highly anticipated Season 29 VIP Packs, offering its fans and loyal guests an exclusive opportunity to elevate their visit with enhanced access and premium benefits.

This season, Global Village proudly presents its most exclusive offerings to date: the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Packs. For the first time, these premium ‘Mega’ VIP Packs will include the highly demanded Dubai Parks™ and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass, which grants unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, including its newest addition Real Madrid World as well as Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. These packs also provide tickets to The Green Planet Dubai, Roxy Cinemas along with special discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND® Hotel. The ‘Mega Gold’ VIP Pack will be sold for AED 4,745 while the ‘Mega Silver’ VIP Pack will be sold for AED 3,245.

The classic and highly sought-after VIP Packs have returned with the ‘Diamond’ VIP Pack available to buy for AED 7,350, while the ‘Platinum’ Pack will be on sale for AED 3,100. The ‘Gold’ Pack will cost AED 2,350 and the ‘Silver’ Pack will be priced at AED 1,750 each. Only interested Global Village’s visitors with a valid Emirates ID and who are 18 years or older will be eligible to acquire VIP packs, with further terms and conditions in effect.

In response to the high popularity and demand, and to ensure that our loyal visitors have the best opportunity to secure their VIP Packs, sales for this season will be launched in three distinct phases.

The first phase will commence with the sale of limited quantities from the new Mega VIP Packs. This phase will begin on Saturday 21 September at 10:00AM, and will continue until Tuesday 24 September at 9:00AM , or until stocks last.

The second phase is scheduled to launch on Tuesday 24 September at 10:00AM. It will focus on the pre-booking of limited quantities across all VIP Pack categories, including ‘Diamond’, ‘Platinum’, ‘Gold’, ‘Silver’, and the newly introduced ‘Mega’ VIP Packs with a pre-booking fee of AED 150.

The third phase will take place on Saturday 28 September at 10:00AM and is considered a public sale of the VIP Packs. Sales will continue until stocks last.

Due to the limited availability of the packs for each sales phase, visitors are encouraged to register and create their accounts in advance. Purchases can be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website: tickets.virginmegastore.me.

In celebration of the highly anticipated launch of Season 29, Global Village is introducing an exceptional surprise within this year’s VIP Packs. One lucky VIP Pack holder will uncover a cheque for AED 29,000, marking the launch of Season 29 of the region’s most beloved family destination. This prize is a tribute to visitors of Season 29, ensuring that the winner enjoys a truly memorable experience.

Every VIP Pack holder will get access to VIP entry tickets, VIP parking privileges and VIP Wonder Pass cards that can be used in multiple Global Village attractions including the stunt show, the Neon Galaxy X - Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Global Village re-opens its gates for Season 29 on Wednesday 16 October 2024, welcoming guests into a more wonderful world.

