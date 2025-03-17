Dubai – Global Partners Limited (GP), a DFSA-regulated institutional fund manager specializing in alternative investments, has appointed Dubai Contracting Company (DCC) as the main contractor for Eden House The Park, its highly anticipated second project under Global Partners Property Fund I (GPPFI).

With enabling works now completed at the project site, DCC will lead the delivery of construction on Eden House The Park, which is expected to be delivered in 2027. This unique community offers beautifully crafted 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and penthouses, set within a vibrant, walkable environment along the Dubai Water Canal. Designed to inspire connection and a balanced lifestyle, Eden House The Park features lush green spaces, top-tier wellness facilities, and a refined, contemporary living experience.

DCC has a distinguished track record, contributing to some of Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including Four Seasons Beach Resort and Business Hotel, Four Seasons Residences on the Dubai Canal, Rolex Tower and City Tower 1. Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship, attention to detail, and cutting-edge construction methods, DCC has earned its reputation as a leader in Dubai's rapidly evolving real estate landscape. Its expertise and commitment to excellence will be integral to the success of Eden House The Park.

Martin Linder, Managing Partner and CEO at Global Partners, commented:

“The appointment of DCC is a further step for us at Global Partners in our ongoing mission to introduce exceptional developments that emphasize build quality, lifestyle, and long-term value. This marks a significant milestone for us, with one of the best-in-class contractors in the region taking the lead on Eden House The Park alongside our development partners, H&H Development.”

Mr Abdallah Yabroudi, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Contracting Company (DCC), also said on the occasion: “Dubai’s property investment landscape is achieving unprecedented levels of sophistication, and we are honoured to have played a key role in extending this evolution across the region for over 63 years. We are confident that our partnership on Eden House The Park with Global Partners will further elevate the quality of lifestyle experiences in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods on Dubai Water Canal.”

Global Partners closed its first property fund in January 2023 after raising US $212 million (AED 779 million), with 35% originating from North America, 37% from Europe, and 27% from the UAE. The fund’s two projects, Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park, are setting new standards in upmarket luxury developments at the heart of Dubai. Meanwhile, Global Partners’ second fund, Global Partners Property Fund II, will develop a mixed-use community in the second phase of Dubai Healthcare City in Al Jaddaf.

About Global Partners Limited

Global Partners Limited (GP) is an independent alternative investments manager with offices in Dubai and Zurich. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the firm currently manages over $1.4 billion in sellable real estate assets under management on behalf of global institutional investors from North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Global Partners’ inaugural funds have raised over $550 million, realizing landmark projects such as Eden House The Canal and Eden House The Park alongside the Dubai Water Canal, in addition to a master-planned mixed-use development in the flourishing second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, with proximity to Dubai’s most active business centres.

Distinguished by its governance, innovative structuring, and global investor base, Global Partners is led by seasoned investment managers across multiple alternative investment classes, aiming to capitalise on Dubai’s unique opportunity as a safe and secure investment destination for long-term institutional investors.

