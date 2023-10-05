London / Riyadh / Jeddah: LOTUS Arabia, an award winning and female-led consultancy, officially launched in Saudi Arabia this week. Having partnered some of the Kingdom’s most prestigious brands and entities over the last three years, the global agency is now setting down roots bringing to the nation a totally new approach to marketing and communications.

Designed to mirror the ambition of the Kingdom and its people LOTUS Arabia is an antidote to the existing networked model of agency. The new approach will be dynamic, creative and strategic giving Saudi’s start-ups, brands and projects the tools to accelerate and maximise growth. Providing destination marketing through the lens of travel, sport, entertainment, culture, celebrity and influencers the agency will offer a one-stop shop for brand fame and commercial growth.

With offices in Jeddah and Riyadh amplified by existing presence in London, New York and Singapore LOTUS Arabia will provide a local to global service marrying international expertise with local understanding and nuance. With a commitment and mandate to nurture, train and grow Saudi-based talent LOTUS Arabia will also source the best international talent to spearhead and share best-practice.

Led by a female team of multi-discipline experts LOTUS Arabia will be headed up in the Kingdom by Saudi brand communications professional Shorouq Mufti and award-winning CEO of the LOTUS Group, Jules Ugo.

Jules Ugo, CEO of LOTUS Arabia, added “Having worked in international communications for over twenty-five years I can hand-on-heart say I have never seen such ambition and vision as shown by the Saudi nation and people. I am deeply honoured and humbled to be part of this vision through setting up LOTUS Arabia. To be here, establishing deep roots and offering something new to market is incredible and I look forward to working with Saudi’s most innovative and creative people and brands.”

Shorouq Mufti, GM of LOTUS Arabia comments “I’m delighted to be part of establishing LOTUS Arabia and bringing this unique and fresh marcomms approach to Saudi. It’s a great honour to work with such an experienced and award-winning team. I look forward to applying my passion for my nation combined with my experience in storytelling to build lasting partnerships that support Saudi Arabia in achieving its goal of becoming a global tourism destination.”

Our Services:

Strategy

Creative

Brand Communications

Media Outreach & Press Office

Representation

Sales & Marketing

Social Media

Activations & Events

Celebrity & Influencer Engagement

Thought Leadership and KOL Strategy

For further information, please contact Jules Ugo or Shorouq Mufti at enquiries@lotus-arabia.com