DOHA, Qatar – The Global Carbon Council (GCC) – an independent, internationally recognized carbon crediting standard in the Global South – has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF), which is part of the CGIAR system and a leading international tree, forestry and agroforestry research organization working in more than 90 countries. This MOU unites the technical expertise of GCC with the world-class scientific research of CIFOR-ICRAF to accelerate the implementation of high-integrity Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and strengthen the environmental integrity of the global carbon marketplace.

This partnership arrives at a critical juncture for global climate finance. According to the 2026 UNEP State of Finance for Nature report, the world is currently facing a staggering imbalance in capital allocation. In 2023, funding flows that damage nature totaled US$7.3 trillion, vastly outweighing the US$220 billion directed toward nature-based solutions, creating an imbalance of over 30 to 1. In effect, for every $1 invested in protecting nature, approximately $30 is still directed toward nature-negative activities. This stark disparity has inadvertently accelerated the demand for credible, transparent, and scientifically grounded climate action, as stakeholders increasingly seek high-integrity pathways to redirect capital toward nature-positive outcomes.

By aligning with the GCC’s robust carbon crediting framework, which recently received approval from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), the partnership aims to bridge the gap between rigorous environmental science and market-credible climate finance. The collaboration will focus on advancing international outreach, policy dialogue, and technical assistance to support stakeholders in navigating both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.

Emphasizing the strategic necessity of this alliance, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GCC said, “The core objective of our partnership with CIFOR-ICRAF is to build the transparency and technical assurance essential for both public and private sectors to invest confidently in the planet’s natural capital. In a context where much of the global finance flows toward nature-destructive activities, our collaboration will be instrumental in developing high-integrity baseline methodologies that reflect the unique ecological and social landscapes of the MENA region and beyond, ultimately closing the finance gap and accelerating our collective progress toward the goals of the Paris Agreement."

“This collaboration underscores the importance of elevating science and solutions from the Global South in shaping the future of carbon markets, across both terrestrial and coastal wetland ecosystems, including peatlands and mangroves,” said CIFOR-ICRAF Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eliane Ubalijoro. “By grounding climate action in strong evidence and local realities, we can support more equitable, effective pathways that benefit both people and the planet.”

Under the MoU, the organizations will collaborate to advance international outreach, policy dialogue, capacity development, and technical assistance on key issues related to high-integrity and inclusive carbon markets, NbS and climate finance. The partnership is designed to support governments, project developers, and private sector actors in enhancing participation in global carbon markets, while also addressing the growing need for robust methodologies and monitoring frameworks. The agreement further establishes a platform for the exchange of data, knowledge, and technical expertise to ensure that climate interventions are underpinned by strong scientific evidence and deliver measurable environmental and socio-economic benefits.

A key focus of the collaboration remains the expansion of NbS initiatives, particularly in regions where climate vulnerability intersects with development priorities. Through coordinated efforts with regional research partners, the entities will work to identify and scale mitigation activities that are both scientifically robust and socially equitable. This includes a dedicated exchange of data and expertise to develop sophisticated baseline and monitoring methodologies, ensuring that nature-based mitigation activities under the GCC Program adhere to the highest standards of environmental integrity.

CIFOR-ICRAF’s work integrates environmental, economic and social dimensions by applying a landscape approach to develop nature-based solutions, from zero-deforestation agroforestry to landscape restoration and sustainable food systems, contributing to climate protection, biodiversity conservation and improved livelihoods. Through this collaboration, GCC and CIFOR-ICRAF aim to accelerate the deployment of credible, scalable climate solutions that deliver tangible benefits for communities, ecosystems, and global climate goals.

About GCC

The Global Carbon Council (GCC) is an independent, internationally recognized carbon crediting standard in the Global South, issuing high-integrity carbon credits to eligible GHG reduction projects. Headquartered in Doha, Qatar, GCC supports national governments in achieving NDCs and facilitates trade of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) under the Paris Agreement. Alongside CCP-Eligibility approval from the ICVCM, GCC has accreditation from ICAO for CORSIA and from ICROA. For more information, visit: https://globalcarboncouncil.com/

About CIFOR-ICRAF

CIFOR-ICRAF addresses local challenges and opportunities while providing solutions to global problems for forests, landscapes, people and the planet. The Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) Strategy 2025– 2035 charts a bold and transformative course to harness the power of trees, forests, and agroforestry landscapes in addressing today’s most pressing planetary challenges. Rooted in rigorous science and strengthened by partnerships, this strategy sets out how we will translate knowledge into action and enable science to learn from action, shaping climate solutions, restoring ecosystems, strengthening food systems, and improving lives and livelihoods. For more information, visit: https://www.cifor-icraf.org/

Media Contact:

Hussam Othmany

Director, Marketing & Communications

E: h.othmany@gord.qa

Danielle Botti

CIFOR-ICRAF Head of Global Outreach and Engagement

E: d.botti@cifor-icraf.org