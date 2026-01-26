Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Glamera Holding, a leading Middle Eastern lifestyle technology platform, announced the signing of an acquisition memorandum with Bookr Group a prominent multi-market operator in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, known for its advanced service-provider management solutions and its booking application serving more than 300,000 users.

This acquisition comes as part of Glamera’s regional expansion strategy to strengthen its footprint across the GCC, particularly within the fast-growing beauty and wellness sector.

The acquisition aims to accelerate Glamera’s vision of building a unified, AI-powered platform that delivers fully integrated solutions for service providers and end users alike. Through this strategic step, Glamera will enhance operational efficiency, expand its market share, and consolidate its position as a category leader in the region.

Mohamed Hassan Hijazi, Co-Founder & CEO of Glamera Holding, commented:

This acquisition represents a pivotal strategic milestone in Glamera’s expansion across the Middle East. It marks our transition from a fast-growing startup into a mature, powerful regional entity capable of leading the lifestyle services sector with greater efficiency and innovation.

This step lays the foundation for the next phase of growth and sets a clear pathway toward our upcoming listing in the stock market.

He added:

“By integrating Bookr Group, we are enhancing our operational and technological capabilities, expanding our regional reach, and increasing our market share immediately. In the coming period, we will unveil the most advanced AI model specialized in the beauty and wellness industry one that will redefine the user experience and transform business operations across the sector.

Eng. Zaina Al-Bader, CEO of Bookr, stated:

At Bookr, we are truly excited about this acquisition by Glamera. It reflects the strength of what we have built and opens a new chapter of accelerated growth.

This partnership brings together two leading regional players, creating immediate synergies in expansion, product integration, and sales activation. It positions us on a clear path to rapidly scale revenues and build the largest unified platform in the GCC and Middle East delivering greater value to our clients and partners.

Through this acquisition, Glamera will be positioned to serve millions of users across the Middle East through a fully integrated ecosystem that includes booking and scheduling systems, digital payments and POS solutions, salon and clinic operations management, AI-driven analytics, supply-chain integrations, and sector partnerships.

This strategic move is expected to significantly boost scalability, enhance market share, and create greater value for investors and partners solidifying Glamera’s position as one of the most influential regional players in the beauty and lifestyle technology sector.

Founded in 2022 by Mohamed Hassan Hijazi and Omar Fathy, Glamera Holding has processed and managed transactions exceeding SAR 4 billion since inception and currently serves more than 4,500 service providers across the region.