Awards underline the growing importance of data centres in the region

Tier Certification adds to DIFC’s multi-award-winning data centre provision

Additionally, DIFC announces agreement with bleeding-edge anti-money laundering (AML) platform from Napier and integration of digital identity verification with Yoti

Dubai, UAE: At GITEX Global 2022, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continued to mark its data centre excellence by announcing a new certification from Uptime Institute, internationally recognised as the Global Digital Infrastructure Authority. The independently assessed and awarded Tier III Gold Certification reassures those considering using the DIFC data centre that it is operating at the highest levels.

DIFC, taking part at this year’s GITEX global event, has four state-of-the-art data centres continuously delivering robust, reliable, secure and bespoke data hosting services to its evolving and dynamic financial and business community.

Tier Certification of Data Centre Operational Sustainability is a holistic assessment of staffing and organisation practices; maintenance and operations activities; and management and planning. Assessors viewed DIFC’s business objectives in terms of risk reduction, reduced downtime and operational efficiency.

Since launching in 2004, DIFC data centres have delivered more than 99.99 per cent uptime, which has been recognised by the Uptime Institute upon presentation of the Tier Certification.

The Tier III Certification puts DIFC in an exclusive global position – there are currently only two other holders of such an award in the UAE. Uptime Institute's Tier III Certification involves deep assessment and evaluation of data centre reliability, availability, maintainability and overall performance.

Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President - Operations at DIFC, said: “Data storage and management is absolutely crucial in modern business operations. DIFC clients need to be able to rely on our data hosting services, and this Uptime Institute Gold Certification delivers the assurance businesses appreciate. This certification is testament to the enormous efforts our information and communications technology team has put into the data centre.”

Mustapha Louni, Senior Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Greater India, Uptime Institute, adds: “We are pleased to present DIFC with the Tier III Gold Certification of Operational Sustainability. This important award illustrates DIFC’s commitment to achievement at the highest level, anticipating a wider range of conditions or production possibilities and understanding how to accommodate those situations, moving well beyond the basic requirements.”

Tackling financial crime

Furthermore, DIFC has inked an agreement with advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions provider, Napier that opened a regional office in DIFC in July 2022.

Napier delivers world-class anti-money laundering (AML) and trade compliance solutions, ensuring that DIFC retains its global reputation and maintains vigilant adherence to international regulations. The company sits at the bleeding-edge of the nascent RegTech sector, delivering a next-gen AI and SaaS platform, which allows DIFC to deliver its suite of services, whilst also meeting international AML and financial crime regulations.

Digital Identity Verification

In an additional move to build on its robust reputation for Know Your Client (KYC) and AML processes, DIFC has integrated a digital identity verification platform with UK-based Yoti.

Yoti’s technology delivers fast, effective and seamless identity verification, and deepens DIFC’s commitment to delivering the smoothest and most streamlined client experience. Yoti’s identity verification technology strengthens the client onboarding process via a frictionless and secure experience.

