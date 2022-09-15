GITEX Global 2022 the world’s most global tech sourcing & learning platform of instructor-led training, announces the addition of in demand emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials to their GITEX Global 2022 event training schedule and thanks to their new partnership with global certification body, CertNexus.

As companies navigate within the fourth Industrial Revolution, multi-vendor and open-source solutions are the norm to provide best in class results. Whether it is employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Data Science to grow a business, implementing a high value innovation using an Internet of Things (IoT) solution, or maintaining secure access to protect customer data through security protocols, it is the people responsible for maintaining and implementing the solutions that provide the greatest value and highest risk to an organization. As technology becomes the de facto solution across all industries, the need for skills standardizations is more crucial than ever.

CertNexus is committed to providing certification programs that ensure employees have best-in-class skill sets to match their organization’s business critical technology solutions. CertNexus’ certification programs in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Data Science, IoT and Cyber Security broaden Data, Developer, IT, and Security professional’s knowledge and empower employees how to apply an ethical filter across these data driven technologies, by validating skills using globally recognized curriculum and high stakes examinations. CertNexus micro-credentials provide business leaders, project managers, and compliance personnel the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions and lead projects. Whether providing introductory information, a deeper dive in specialized area, or compliance training micro-credentials are right-sized for the need – validating focused knowledge.

“DWTC is delighted to announce a renewal of the partnership between emt Distribution and Cert Nexus- to continue to develop and drive best practice with Cybersecurity and AI. Very successfully launched last year at GITEX Global, this year’s training courses promise to build on that success” said Rozana Noja, Group Portfolio Director, Exhibitions, DWTC

“We’re thrilled to have GITEX Global 2022 as our Strategic Partner,” said Jeff Felice, President, CertNexus. “We’ve developed courses, certifications, and micro-credentials that offer standardizations in the world of emerging technologies, and the fact that GITEX Global 2022 expanded their offerings to include our courses further exemplifies the necessity to certify such skills. We’re excited to join forces and support their ability to deliver the latest, high-stakes emerging tech training and certifications to the businesses they serve.”

Mohammad Mobasseri – CEO, emt Distribution

Dubai is one of the most advanced cities when it comes to new technology adoption, therefore training and education is always a high priority here, on the other side our focus during the past couple of decades has been to help increase knowledge around emerging technologies in many countries with the help of our education partner CertNexus. It is our privilege to cooperate with GITEX Global 2022 an event whom always has its unique initiatives to accelerate these goals and achievements in the region. We look forward to seeing many participants during the event and to have increased cooperation with this esteemed organization

Training dates and more information can be found on the GITEX Global

Please contact - Fahad.Khalife@dwtc.com / v.k@emtmeta.com

Date: Oct 10-14, 2022

-Ends-