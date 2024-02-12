Kuwait City: In line of its commitment to sustainability and social welfare as one of the leading insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) today announced sponsoring the “Young Ambassador” program that provides high school students in public and private schools the opportunity to gain firsthand exposure to diplomacy and develop their leadership skills.

Initiated by the Embassies of Canada and United Kingdom in Kuwait, in collaboration with the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office and in partnership with local environmental organization, Reefs & Beyond, the program focuses this year on the theme of climate action under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13, enabling students to become advocates for climate justice.

Speaking of the sponsorship, Mr. Khaled Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager, said:

"We are excited to be taking part of this great program that nurtures the abilities of tomorrow’s leaders and contributes to building a generation that will without a doubt lead the way when it comes to positively reversing the impact of climate change and foster a more sustainability future.

“Sustainability is an integral pillar in our long-term vision and strategy and we at GIG are committed to sustainable development and responsible leadership. The Young Ambassador program aligns with our vision for a world capable of addressing environmental challenges amongst others. We are excited about the positive impact this support will have on the participants and the broader community, reinforcing our dedication to making a meaningful ethical difference in the world."

Hawazen Al Buaijan, Managing Partner at Reefs & Beyond Co. said:

“The students from all backgrounds came together for a dynamic morning of role-playing and discussion on the climate issues that both the Global North and South are facing. It was amazing to observe how hungry their young minds were to investigate solutions to the most pressing environmental problems facing the globe. We are grateful for Ms. Dima Al Ansari and Dr. Bassam Shuhaibar, Theater Facilitators, for engaging the students in their role playing and fostering a sense of comfort among them. We also thank The British and Canadian Embassies in Kuwait as well as the UN for their support of the Young Ambassador's program and of course GIG for making this a possibility by sponsoring the workshops.”

The “Young Ambassador” program is held in its second year and extends over four months. It targets female and male students aged 15 to 18 years old, and encompasses workshops on advocacy, negotiations and leadership skills, preparing students for public speaking and fostering collaboration within groups.

GIG’s business strategy is focused on developing forward-thinking solutions that promote sustainability and resilience, as well as contributing to creating a future that is better suited for future generations. These solutions respond to a necessary need to innovate insurance products and services to cater to changing economic environments.

About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 3.99 billion as at 30 September 2023.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a’ with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A” with Stable outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Stable outlook.

GIG is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Further information:

Khalid Al Sanousi

Group Executive Manager,

Corporate Comms. & IR

khalids@gig.com.kw

Philemon Rajan

Deputy Manager, Group IR

prajan@gig.com.kw