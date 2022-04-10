Manama: Gulf International Bank (GIB) has been announced as the winner of three key honours by the Global Banking & Finance Review for excellence demonstrated over the past year. GIB was recognised for being the first Bahrain-headquartered bank and the first majority Saudi-owned bank to close a sustainability-linked syndicated loan and awarded the ESG Deal of the Year Bahrain 2022 and Best Sustainability-Linked Loan (SLL) GCC 2022. The Bank was also named as the Best Project Finance and Structured Finance Bank KSA 2022.

GIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, commented, “We’re very proud of this recognition by Global Banking & Finance Review as we continue to demonstrate our strength as a leading regional finance bank and a forerunner in ESG and sustainability. We are both deeply committed to serving our corporate customers and pioneering new solutions that will enable the Bank and our customers to finance their activities and invest in a more sustainable way.”

Jamal Al Kishi, CEO of GIB B.S.C. added, “These awards are a testament to the commendable efforts and superb execution by our people across all entities within the GIB Group. GIB will continue to deliver value-accretive solutions to our clients in the region and pursue ways in which it can support the development of the regional economies and markets.”

About Gulf International Bank (GIB)

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia and GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in the UAE, London and USA.

GIB is owned by the governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the principal shareholder.

