Manama: Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) is delighted to announce that it has signed a platinum sponsorship agreement with Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research (SEC) for Manamat Al Gosaibi.

In the presence of dignitaries, Her Excellency Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa Center for Culture and Research, and GIB’s Group Chairman, Abdulla Al Zamil, concluded the sponsorship agreement at a signing ceremony held at Manamat Al Gosaibi.

Manamat Al Gosaibi was the home of Saudi-born poet, thinker and influencer, the late Dr. Ghazi Al Gosaibi. The house has been restored by SEC as a tribute and commemoration to the Saudi public figure, who made a significant impact in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through his literary contributions.

The home, turned museum, showcases the legacy of the poet and is a historic, renovated cultural heritage site in the heart of Manama. The home provides a dedicated place to the works and sayings of Dr. Ghazi Al Gosaibi, his poetry, novels, literature and thought.

Shaikha Mai commented on the occasion, saying that the support of GIB is important to the advancement of the cultural sector across all levels, through wide-ranging initiatives that promote and preserve Bahrain’s rich and longstanding culture and heritage. She expressed her sincere appreciation for the cultural cooperation between Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center and GIB.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulla Al Zamil, Group Chairman of GIB, said, “This partnership highlights GIB's dedication to the preservation and continuity of Bahrain's historic legacy. Furthermore, it reflects the strong bilateral relationship between the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where GIB’s history and presence are firmly rooted. Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center has an important mission of recognising and preserving heritage as integral components of cultural identity and GIB is pleased to support its mission and contribute to its noteworthy initiatives.”

Previously, in 2012, GIB contributed to the restoration of the House of Hajj Mohammed bin Khalaf, one of Bahrain’s ancient pearl merchants’ historical houses in Manama, also affiliated with the Sheikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Center for Culture and Research. Supporting these projects confirm GIB’s continued interest in strengthening the connection with Bahrain’s culture and civilization and also reflects the bank’s appreciation for the pioneering role played by the Sheikh Ebrahim Center in preserving the Kingdom’s ancient heritage.

It is worth noting that GIB is strongly committed to supporting social responsibility and sustainability initiatives to achieve the strategic goals of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. GIB adopts initiatives and partnerships that bring about positive change in society and provide positive sustainable long-term positive results. To this end, GIB supports the Aknan Charity in Saudi Arabia, the Children with Disabilities Association in Riyadh, the Jammaz Al-Suhaimi Scholarship Programme, the Saudi Food Bank (Eta’am), Bahrain Down Syndrome Society, Forever Green Campaign and Bahrain Food Bank, in addition to supporting the King Adbdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

