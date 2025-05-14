Group Highlights for Q1 2025:

Net profit up 11.05% to US$30.14 million, led by healthy growth in commercial banking and investment banking.

Total assets grew 5.06% to US$11.59 billion, strengthening liquidity and capital base.

Income from Treasury and proprietary income portfolio of US$62.62 million

Income from sale of proprietary investment assets of US$22.93 million

Share of profits from subsidiaries reported at US$17.63 million

Customer onboarding to the GFH Investments App accelerated in Q1, supporting digital transformation and expanding investment opportunity access.

Launch of an investment into a diversified US portfolio of strategically located industrial and transportation logistics assets, offering both core and value-add opportunities across sectors such as e-commerce, automotive and manufacturing.

GFH Financial Group B.S.C (“GFH” or “the Group”) (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter (“the quarter”) of the period ended 31 March 2025.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$30.14 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to US$27.14 million in the same period last year, an increase of 11.05%. The increase is mainly attributed to contributions from the Group’s investment banking, commercial banking and sale of proprietary investments. Earnings per share for the quarter was US cents 0.85 compared with US cents 0.77 in the first quarter of 2024. Total income attributable to shareholders was US$170.94 million for the first quarter of the year compared with US$162.97 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.89%. Consolidated net profit for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was US$30.69 million compared with US$30.34 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.15%. Total expenses for the quarter were US$89.44 million compared with US$89.18 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 0.30%

Total equity attributable to shareholders was US$936.59 million at 31 March 2025 compared with US$980.93 million at 31 December 2024, a decrease of 4.52%, primarily due to dividend declaration for 2024. Total assets of the Group were US$11.59 billion at 31 March 2025 compared with US$11.03 billion at 31 December 2024, an increase of 5.06%.

Currently, GFH manages over US$22.48 billion of assets and funds including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America.

The Group’s financial results in full can be found at https://www.bahrainbourse.com/. Shares of GFH are traded under the ticker “GFH” on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.

Business Unit Highlights

The Group continued to deliver sound performance and contributions from across its core business lines during the first quarter of 2025.

Investment Management:

During the first quarter, the Group’s investment banking activities generated US$47.0 million in income through various deals across the region and beyond.

GFH Partners invested up to US$200 million in a diversified US portfolio of strategically located industrial and transportation logistics assets, offering both core and value-add opportunities across sectors such as e-commerce, automotive and manufacturing.

GFH Partners upsized its US Student Housing Portfolio IV, an investment into student housing near universities, to US$120 million, reflecting strong investor demand.

Commercial Banking:

The Group’s commercial banking business, Khaleeji Bank, contributed US$41.54 million in income during the first quarter.

Treasury & Proprietary Investments:

Contributions from the Group’s treasury and proprietary investment activities is US$62.62 million.

Income from proprietary investments amounted to US$22.93 million, which was the result of exit proceeds from MENA real estate.

ESG and Digital Transformation Highlights

The Group launched the new version of the GFH Investment App, powered by AI technology, which has contributed to accelerating the onboarding of clients and facilitating access to a wider range of investment opportunities in the Gulf region.

In Q1 of 2025, GFH Financial Group continued to demonstrate a strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through a series of impactful initiatives. One of the key highlights was GFH’s role in promoting social inclusion by partnering with Bahrain Road Runners for the “Ocean of Hope: Blue Colour Run”, a community event dedicated to autism awareness. This initiative emphasised GFH’s commitment to creating inclusive communities and supporting mental health awareness.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & Proprietary Investments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one of the most liquid and actively traded stocks. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

