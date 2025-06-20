Dubai, UAE – Habib Al Mulla Academy, in collaboration with LexisNexis and Saint Joseph University in Dubai, proudly held the awards ceremony of the first edition of the Habib Al Mulla Legal Writing Competition, a unique initiative aimed at empowering future legal minds and encouraging innovation in legislative writing.

This morning’s ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC was attended by legal professionals, academics, and competition finalists. The event concluded with an award presentation by Dr Juma Alfalasi from the Dubai Legal Affairs Department (DLAD), followed by closing remarks from Dr. Habib Al Mulla.

We are pleased to announce the top three winners:

Alia Al Marzouqi – First Place

Abeer Shalish – Second Place

Aseel Abu Shehab – Third Place

The competition invited students from across the UAE to submit legal research papers focused on current legislative developments and innovative legal solutions. Participants were evaluated by a distinguished panel of legal academics and practitioners.

It was also announced that the first-place prize has been increased to AED 20,000 in the second edition and that a new category has been introduced for legal research in the GCC countries.