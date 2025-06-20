Dubai, UAE: Wasl, one of Dubai’s largest real estate developers, successfully launched the first phase of units at Jumeirah Golf Estates – The Next Chapter, with great demand for the Estate Homes at the Wasl Experience Centre.

The Pinewood Estate Homes, featuring skylights and panoramic views exclusive to Jumeirah Golf Estates, attracted significant interest. Corner units with private pools and elevators were particularly popular for their elegance and comfort.

This launch marks a major milestone for Jumeirah Golf Estates – The Next Chapter, a master development set to redefine Resort style living in Dubai. Spanning 4.68 million square metres, the project will deliver 12,345 residences across six districts. The initial release included spacious three- and four-bedroom Estate Homes with maid’s rooms, ranging from 2,383 to 7,269 square feet.

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl, stated: “The enthusiastic buyer response to the Pinewood Village District at Jumeirah Golf Estates reaffirms the strong market appetite for premium, family-oriented communities in Dubai. This successful launch is a pivotal first step in bringing to life Wasl’s vision for one of its most ambitious masterplans, designed to offer a holistic and lifestyle-driven community experience.”

The Pinewood Village district caters to modern families with resort-style amenities like a country club, landscaped green spaces, cycling and jogging tracks and an elevated wellness center. The Estate Homes boast sophisticated designs with stone cladding, glass balustrades, porcelain tile flooring, veneered semi-solid doors, and natural wood-like cladding.

The broader masterplan includes 1.5m sqm of green space, a new 18-hole golf course and academy, a five-star Mandarin Oriental resort, an international school, the region’s largest tennis stadium, and a state-of-the-art equestrian centre. The development offers easy access to major roads and future connectivity to the Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro.

The successful initial sales launch of Jumeirah Golf Estates – The Next Chapter demonstrates significant market interest in thoughtfully designed, integrated communities in Dubai. This positive reception sets a strong precedent for the subsequent phases of this ambitious masterplan, reinforcing Jumeirah Golf Estates’ role as a notable destination for contemporary, integrated living in the region.

