Dubai, UAE— GFA emerged as one of the standout success stories at MRO Middle East 2025. The two-day exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, attracted over 7,500 aviation professionals and featured more than 250 exhibitors, the largest event of its kind in the region. GFA’s impressive presentation and innovative aviation solutions captured significant attention, helping the company cement its reputation as a key player in the industry.

During the event, GFA’s booth 775 captivated industry experts, prospective clients, and key players in the industry with demonstrations of its fast turnaround exchange models, comprehensive repair and overhaul services, component leasing, and inventory consignment solutions.

A major highlight of the event was the signing of a GTA agreement with Gulf Aircraft & Engineering Services (GAES), an important step that is expected to further grow GFA’s service portfolio and strengthen its global market presence.

“We are extremely pleased with the overwhelming response received at MRO Middle East 2025,” said Asif Aziz, Director, International Sales.” Our team worked tirelessly, and the response was incredibly positive. Signing the GTA with GAES marks another milestone that grows our service portfolio. We are thrilled by the promising business opportunities and strategic collaborations emerging from this event and are confident they will drive our ongoing growth and innovation.”

The success during MRO Middle East 2025 not only reinforces GFA’s standing as a trusted and reliable partner in the aviation industry but also highlights its commitment to delivering excellence across all aspects.

The event offered a unique opportunity to engage directly with key stakeholders and exhibit GFA’s innovative aviation solutions. Looking ahead, the connections, insights, and partnerships, such as the one with GAES, are expected to drive opportunities for growth and expansion for the company, further establishing GFA as a global leader and a go-to provider for the aviation industry worldwide.

About GFA

With over 15 years of experience, GFA achieved prominence through delivering high-quality aviation parts and services worldwide. Backed by a vast global network and an unwavering dedication to quality, safety, and efficiency, GFA is the trusted partner for airlines, repair stations, and aviation professionals.

Delivered over 3Mn + Aircraft Parts

+ Aircraft Parts Partnered with 500 + Aircraft Spares Vendors

+ Aircraft Spares Vendors Managed over 250 + Aircraft Vendors

+ Aircraft Vendors Equipped with 50+ Repair Station Partners

For more information about GFA and its innovative aviation solutions, please visit the GFA website.

