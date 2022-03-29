Dubai: GetTransfer.com, the World’s largest global travel mobility marketplace, and Europe’s leading transfers platform beats a record of low 5 % commission rate for drivers. The company just announced an unprecedented low commission for drivers to support worldwide driver communities.

GetTransfer.com is expanding to Asia and the Middle East, offering world class transfers and rides services at best prices.

Spearheaded by transportation visionary and serial entrepreneur, Alexander Pershikov. Pershikov is a firm believer that the customer should always get the best prices, but it is the drivers who carry the weight. Our goal is to offer even better prices in difficult times. We want to support driver communities by lowering commission rates. GetTransfer.com will charge only 5% commission of its drivers for rides, which is 8X lower than 39% - efficient median for aggregators.

Pershikov states, “The uncertain economic and social global landscapes are disrupting many industries and markets. To sustain travel and transportation for people around the world, we seek a solution that is beneficial to both parties. We want people to travel at very good prices with very good drivers, without the stress of worrying about car rides, at the same time we want to support drivers to reap the rewards of their time and labor”

GetTransfer.com is considered one of the most sustainable transfer and travel companies in the world. Offering first class service, best price warranty pricing and a wide array of vehicles and vans. It currently operates in over 180 countries and offers services with over 1000 airports, across the globe.

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid, GetTransfer will be offering customers a 10% discount for all services using promo code EID10, valid till May 5th, 2022.

About GetTransfer.com

World’s leading transfer provider, GetTransfer.com provides transfer bookings and chauffeured car rentals at the best prices and currently operates in over 180 countries. Customers can order a transfer through a user-friendly mobile app which is available in over 20 languages. The growing, sustainable business model aims to expand all over the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.