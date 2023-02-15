Say hello to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and Surface Laptop 5 - the devices that will revolutionize secure collaboration at work.

Dubai, UAE: Redington Gulf, the sole distributor of Microsoft Surface, introduced the newest line of Surface products during an event held exclusively for channel partners of Microsoft Surface. The launch gave the attendees an immersive experience of the brand-new products and how these could be the ‘go-to’ devices for today’s executives. Channel partners in attendance travelled from different countries in the region including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar including UAE.

The latest lineup of Microsoft Surface includes Microsoft Surface Studio 2+, Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, and Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

Unleash Creativity with the Ultimate Power of the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ boasts a sleek, sophisticated design with powerful features. With an enhanced camera and dual Studio Mics, this secure-core Windows 11 device combines state-of-the-art security for sensitive information with a 28" PixelSense™ touchscreen display that offers clear, high-resolution images, even in low light. In addition, with three new Thunderbolt 4 ports and updated Intel Core and Nvidia chips, expect up to 50% faster performance.

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ is ideal for animators, graphic designers, architects and others in the design industry. Get ready to elevate the design game to a new level. To read detailed specs, click here.

Efficiency at Its Finest: The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 - Designed for Teams on the Go

With the 'Instant On' feature that powers up the device when the lid is lifted and a 13.5" PixelSense™ touchscreen, this Windows 11 laptop combines portable productivity with true-to-life images. From heightened security features, like a secured-core and removable hard drive, ensure that your data is always secure to other features such as Dolby Vision® for a truer and more vibrant colour spec. Choose from the classic Alcantara® or metal keyboards available in Platinum or the metal-only Sage, Black and Sandstone.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will elevate any team's workflow on the go and delivers the freedom to unleash pure imagination.

Transform the Work Experience with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9: The Ultimate 2-in-1 Powerhouse.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the ultimate 2-in-1 device with pro-level performance. The almost-insane edge-to-edge 13" PixelSense™ touch display and Surface Slim Pen 2 with built-in wireless charging make this device the perfect choice for on-the-go work. With optional 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and a longer battery life charged by Microsoft SQ® 3 processors, this mighty but tiny powerhouse brings you effortless workability with the best processing speed anywhere, any time. Featuring the classic Alcantara® detachable magnetic keyboard, the Surface Pro 9 comes in four colours: platinum, graphite, sapphire and an all-new forest green.

This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 perfect for those who love travelling but need the power of excellent performance.

Reflecting on the launch, Zubin Chagpar, Business Group Leader – Modern Work & Cybersecurity & Surface, Microsoft MEA, noted, “The MENA region is at the forefront of building innovative digital work environments. We are proud to partner with Redington to bring the latest collection of Windows-enabled Surface devices to companies and employees across the Middle East looking to reimagine the way they connect, create, work, learn and play in ways that are new and natural. Microsoft Surface devices offer an effective option for every business size, from multinational corporations to small-to-medium enterprises. We cannot wait to see companies here experience a new era in computing.”

Jeetendra Berry, President – of IT Volume Distribution for Redington Gulf, also stated, "This new range of Surface products is designed to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation sweeping through businesses across the MENA region. With a device suited for every kind of workplace, we expect to see a surge of interest among companies of every size. Our Inner Circle Surface Event has been exclusively organized for channel partners from the region to get a hands-on experience of latest Microsoft devices."

Get ready to experience the future of technology with the latest Surface lineup from Microsoft, available now across the GCC region.

About Redington:

Redington is a leading IT technology solutions provider across Information Technology, Mobility, Telecom, Cloud, Lifestyle and Solar verticals. It has footprint across 38 markets, including 60 subsidiary offices. With over 290+ brand associations and 39,500+ channel partners, it is transforming the distribution and supply chain ecosystem through synergy between innovation and technology adoption.