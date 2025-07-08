Muscat - Al Hashar Automotive, the official distributor of INFINITI in Oman and the country’s leading automotive distributor for over 50 years, is proud to announce the opening of the new INFINITI showroom in Muscat, Oman.

The brand-new showroom spanning 354 square metres is a distinct representation of the INFINITI’s brand premise - offering the latest in retail design. Boasting an all-in-one concept combining Sales, Service, and Spare Parts, the facility is sure to provide unparalleled convenience to INFINITI’s valued customers.

Fitted with dedicated parking space and VIP customer lounges, the showroom features the full INFINITI vehicle line-up on display, which are additionally available for test drives, ensuring a comprehensive and convenient retail experience.

As an introductory bonus, Al Hashar Automotive is running a special Summer Offer, with an exclusive offer for customers to own any of INFINITI’s premium models including the QX80, QX60, QX55, and QX50 while enjoying a complimentary six-year standard service package covering up to 120,000 kilometers’ mileage, as well as six years of complimentary roadside assistance, and a six-year extended warranty with unlimited mileage.

With this limited-time offer, customers will also receive complimentary insurance and registration for the first year. These exclusive benefits are sure to make the ownership experience exceptional.

"We are witnessing renewed momentum for INFINITI in Oman, fueled by our refreshed vehicle lineup and the enhanced customer experience at our showroom," said Zaid Ali, INFINITI Brand Manager at Al Hashar Automotive. "With the launch of the new QX80 and a focused marketing strategy, we anticipate steady sales growth in the second half of 2025 — particularly in the premium SUV segment."

He added that, "As part of our expansion plans, we are preparing to open new showrooms in Suhar and Salalah to further strengthen our presence across the Sultanate."

About Al Hashar Group

Al Hashar Automotive, the authorized official distributor of Nissan and INFINITI Vehicles in Oman, is part of the Al Hashar Group, which stands as one of the first corporations established during the Renaissance of the Sultanate of Oman. Its expansive portfolio ranges from the sales and servicing of prestigious automotive brands to mainstream brands as well as medium and heavy-duty trucks. Additionally, the group is involved in the sales of construction equipment, tyres, lubricants, car rental and leasing, electronics and appliances, hospitality, general contracting and engineering consultancy. Situated in the heart of Muscat, Oman, the Al HasharGroup’s headquarters presides over Al Maaridh Street.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with operations around the world including regional offices in the Americas, China and Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information can be found at https://www.infiniti-oman.com/