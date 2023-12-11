Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) has marked a new milestone in its contributions to developing the next generation of leaders and fostering global understanding and peace-building by inaugurating the Georgetown Qatar Model United Nations (GQMUN) for university students, expanding its renowned Model United Nations program to the collegiate level.

The inaugural, student-organized GQMUN event that took place in Doha was held under the theme “Solidarity in a Fractured World: Embracing Unity Amidst Complex Divisions.” The university’s flagship experiential learning exercise saw an impressive turnout, with 128 international participants from 12 universities across 9 countries from the MENA and GCC regions. Additionally, the event witnessed participation of 50 students from 17 universities within Qatar. The conference featured simulations of five key UN councils, including the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council, allowing students to step into the shoes of UN delegates and tackle global issues from the real UN agenda.

Since the establishment of its Qatar campus in 2005, GU-Q has been a prominent organizer of Model United Nations (MUN) conferences for high school students. With the launch of GQMUN this year, GU-Q will now be hosting three separate MUN conferences throughout the year that engage both high school and university students in global diplomacy and international relations.

Jibin G. Koshy, the Educational Enrichment Manager at GU-Q, expressed his excitement about the program's expansion: "The launch of GQMUN marks a significant step in meeting the evolving educational needs of our students. In today's interconnected world, where diplomatic skills are increasingly crucial in addressing a myriad of global challenges, it is essential to provide platforms like GQMUN that prepare students to tackle a diverse array of global challenges."

GQMUN committees engaged students in debates on diverse global issues, including combating online disinformation, the restitution of cultural property, addressing humanitarian crises, cyber terrorism, and digital resilience. They also tackled the militarization of outer space, hate speech, human trafficking, access to quality education, women's rights, and bioethics, reflecting a broad spectrum of challenges crucial for future international diplomacy and policy-making.

In addition to the MUN conference, GU-Q also hosted an innovative two-day higher education symposium for the faculty and staff that accompany student teams. This symposium featured sessions led by GU-Q staff on diverse topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Student Advocacy, Cognitive Biases, and Mental Health in Higher Education.

"Introducing the counselors' symposium to the GQMUN program was aimed at enhancing the professional development of counselors, so they too benefit from the MUN,” said Koshy. “It provides a platform for them to deepen their expertise, connect with peers and leaders in the educational sector, and explore new avenues for collaboration." The symposium received overwhelming positive feedback, he added, highlighting GU-Q's commitment to strengthening Qatar’s role as a hub of education and human development in the region and globally.

GU-Q's strategic location in Qatar, a country synonymous with global diplomacy, combined with its rigorous curriculum focused on international affairs, makes it an ideal host for such a prestigious event, he said. Furthermore, the university's commitment to diversity and academic excellence ensures a rich and authentic MUN experience for all participants. The next MUN will be held in the Spring for both local and international high school students.

Participating International Universities:

Ahlia University Bahrain, Bahrain

American University of Kuwait, Kuwait

American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

College of Economics and Political Science, Sultan Qaboos University, Oman

German Jordanian University, Jordan

Notre Dame University Louaize, Lebanon

Prince Sultan University, Saudi Arabia

Rabat Business School - International University of Rabat, Morocco

Saint Joseph University of Beirut, Lebanon

The American University in Cairo, Egypt

The University of Jordan, Jordan

Université Internationale de Rabat, Morocco

Participating Local Universities:

Academic Bridge Program

AFG College with the University of Aberdeen

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

Doha Institute for Graduate Studies

Georgetown University in Qatar

Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Lusail University

MIE - Savitribai Phule Pune University

Northwestern University in Qatar

Qatar Academy Sidra

Qatar University

Texas A&M University in Qatar

The American University of Afghanistan

University of Calgary in Qatar

University of Doha for Science and Technology

Weill Cornell Medicine in Qatar

Windsor University School of Medicine

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with Qatar Foundation, seeks to build upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humanity.

Located in Doha’s Education City, GU-Q offers the same internationally recognized Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree as Georgetown’s campus in Washington, DC. This unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytical, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also facilitates the Executive Master in Diplomacy and International Affairs along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership graduate degree programs.

