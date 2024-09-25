Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will showcase the latest version of its flagship unified security platform Security Center, as well as a range of cloud-ready solutions at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024.

Taking place from 1- 3 October 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the sixth edition of the country's premier security trade fair will see Genetec at the forefront of discussions on how advanced physical security systems and cutting-edge analytics are shaping the Kingdom’s smart city ambitions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Genetec experts and explore how unified physical security solutions are unlocking new capabilities for businesses and government entities across the region.

Exhibiting at Hall 1, Stand E-12, Genetec will also provide insights into the latest advancements in hybrid cloud-based security. According to key findings from the 2024 State of Physical Security report, most organizations prefer a hybrid approach, combining both on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Close to 60% percent of end-user respondents revealed that their organizations aim for a security deployment strategy that combines both, with 12% of regional end-users stating that their organizations are currently storing video surveillance data both locally and in the cloud.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards Vision 2030, security infrastructure has become a critical enabler in modernizing cities like Riyadh, Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah through smart city projects. Advanced physical security solutions play a pivotal role in supporting and safeguarding critical infrastructure, enhancing public safety, and enabling seamless urban development as the Kingdom moves toward attaining its goals.

"In a rapidly evolving security landscape, it is essential for physical security professionals in Saudi Arabia to remain agile, embracing new technologies that not only protect people and infrastructure but also deliver valuable operational insights that enable smarter decision-making," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META), Genetec Inc. "We are excited to return to Intersec Saudi Arabia and showcase how our cutting-edge solutions support the Kingdom’s ambitious smart city initiatives and Vision 2030 goals."

Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 will provide an ideal platform for Genetec to demonstrate its commitment to the Kingdom, following a series of strategic investments including the expansion of its Riyadh office and increased collaboration with local partners. To learn more about Genetec, visit the team at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024, stand 1-E12.

