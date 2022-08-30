Dubai, U.A.E., According to the latest report from research organization Omdia, Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has been recognized as the fastest-growing access control software provider in the world for the second year in a row. The report shows Genetec taking market share from other access control vendors and strengthening its number two position globally (up from 4th in 2019). Regionally, Genetec experienced the most organic growth in the Americas and was the fastest-growing software provider in EMEA.

Traditionally dominated by proprietary solutions with slow innovation cycles, the access control industry provided few options for IT and cyber-security conscious customers. Modern enterprises of all sizes are now looking to migrate to unified, open-architecture, and secure access control solutions that allow them to choose hardware that best suits their needs. This has, in large part, fueled the rapid market share gains of Genetec.

“While traditional, proprietary access control vendors were hard hit the last couple of years, Genetec grew by almost 20% globally, gaining ground in both the Americas region and in EMEA,” said Bryan Montany, Physical Security Analyst at Omdia.

Genetec credits its growth to the continual innovation of its unified security platform, Security Center, where access control functions go beyond locking and unlocking doors and address non-traditional applications such as enclosure management. Genetec unified solutions are designed to reveal new insights that help organizations better understand their business and operations and provide customers with a measurable return on their investment.

“At a time when many traditional access control vendors are trying to maintain market share through mergers and acquisitions, Genetec is growing its access control business organically by focusing on innovative, nonproprietary, and cybersecure solutions that meet the needs of forward-thinking organizations, while laying the foundation for their future growth,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer, Genetec Inc.

With its open approach, Genetec provides a large and growing selection of third-party access control devices. This allows organizations to choose the hardware that addresses their security needs and objectives, while avoiding the long-term setbacks of closed solutions. The open approach offered by Genetec solutions enables end users to scale up or down, broaden the capabilities of their solution, and migrate to the cloud at their own pace. With unified solutions, which bring together access control, video surveillance, and license plate recognition, physical security is evolving from a tool for mitigating risk to playing a significant role in organizations’ digital transformation.

According to another recently published Omdia report, Genetec ranked #1 in video surveillance software globally for the 11th consecutive year, and recorded the fastest market share gain over the last three years. These figures coupled with the company’s global growth in access control software, further underscore its market leadership and the benefits of a unified platform.

