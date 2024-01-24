Riyadh: Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has opened a new office in Riyadh, marking its latest milestone for its investment in Saudi Arabia. The new Genesys office is located in Home Offices in the heart of Riyadh, one of the most economically active capitals in the Middle East.

The cloud and digital transformation market in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly, driven by a young and tech-savvy population as well as a major regional push for digitalization. This new location expands the company’s regional presence and will enable Genesys to equip organizations of all sizes and industries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states with the technology they need to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive innovation.

The all-in-one Genesys Cloud™ platform has multiple AI capabilities that combine voice, digital and workforce engagement management in one, easy-to-use solution, helping organizations orchestrate personalized end-to-end experiences at scale. Genesys Cloud powers differentiating experiences for its more than 5,300 customers worldwide, including organizations in the Middle East across major sectors such as financial services, oil and gas, healthcare, and travel.

“Opening our new office in Saudi Arabia is just one representation of the importance of the region to Genesys. Many elite Saudi Arabia and GCC-based organizations already trust Genesys to help them deliver experiences that drive loyalty and set them apart in their industries,” said Tony Bates, CEO and chairman of Genesys. “We’re expanding our presence in the region to enable more Saudi companies to maximize the potential of the cloud and AI to orchestrate seamless experiences, allowing them to meet consumers on the channels of their choice and personalize engagement for stronger business outcomes.”

In recent years, the Saudi Arabia government has launched initiatives, such as the National Transformation Program (NTP) and the Saudi Cloud First Policy to promote the use of cloud services and enhance digital capabilities across various sectors. Additionally, establishing the Saudi Cloud Computing Association and the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) further highlights the country's commitment to digital innovation.

“Saudi Arabia has actively invested in cloud and digital transformation initiatives to accelerate its economic diversification and technological advancement,” said Ahmad Sidawi, country manager of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Genesys. “Through our deepened investment and customer base, Genesys is poised to play a vital role in helping the region progress its ambitious Vision 2030 plan, which includes a strong focus on digitalization, building a knowledge-based economy and improving the lives of its citizens.”

During the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year 2024 (August 1- October 31, 2023), the Genesys Cloud platform ended the period with nearly $1.3 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR)[1], growing approximately 50% year-over-year. This strong performance included robust growth in Saudi Arabia, where Genesys Cloud revenue increased over 90% year-over-year, and the larger Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, which had over 75% revenue growth year-over-year.

[1] Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as Genesys Cloud quarterly revenue multiplied by four