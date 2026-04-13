Manama - Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, along with Ms. Fatema Ali Frutan, Director of Studies; conducted an inspection tour to review the progress of the final examinations for the current semester, as part of the college’s efforts to ensure smooth delivery of academic operations and maintain an environment that supports student performance and wellbeing.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled and Ms. Fatema reviewed the arrangements across the examination halls and met with several students to gather their feedback on the examinations and their alignment with the curriculum. He praised the discipline and commitment shown by both students, and Academic and Admin staff, noting that this reflects the college’s high level of readiness and its ability to deliver the assessment process with efficiency and professionalism, particularly under the current challenging circumstances. Sheikh Khaled advised to provide the necessary support to ensure an accessible and accommodating examination environment, enabling students to perform to the best of their ability

Sheikh Khaled said, “At Vatel Bahrain, students remain at the heart of our priorities, The successful delivery of examinations at this level also reflects the strong coordination across the college’s various departments and further reinforces Vatel Bahrain’s standing as a leading academic institution that combines educational excellence with a supportive learning environment.”

General Director of Vatel Bahrain further noted that the college continues to develop its assessment methods in line with the international standards followed across the Vatel network,

Ms. Fatema Frutan, Director of Studies at Vatel Bahrain, said that preparations for the final examinations began well in advance with agility and resilience to ensure the process was conducted in an orderly and transparent manner, and added that the college places strong emphasis on providing students with the academic and technical support they need ahead of the examination period, enabling them to approach their assessments with confidence.

“Vatel Bahrain adopts a comprehensive assessment approach that measures students’ analytical and practical abilities alongside their academic knowledge, giving its graduates a stronger competitive edge in the labor market.” said Ms. Frutan.

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh | +973 17616068 | +973 34567838

Al Jasra,

Kingdom of Bahrain