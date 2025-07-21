Bahrain - General Assembly Bahrain proudly announces its recognition with the prestigious Excellence in Skill Development award at the 2025 PowerList Awards. The ceremony, held on June 30 under the patronage of H.E. Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council of Bahrain, celebrated exceptional leadership and impact across sectors in the Middle East.

The Excellence in Skill Development award honors organizations whose upskilling efforts contribute to wider social inclusion, economic empowerment, and sustainable workforce growth. General Assembly was lauded for its measurable impact on Bahrain’s workforce readiness and long-term competitiveness. Since launching in July 2022, GA has trained over 1,500 Bahrainis - achieving an impressive ~93% graduation rate and ~80% positive career outcomes, enabled by strong employer partnerships and integrated career support services.

These results are driven by GA’s learner-first approach and continuous program innovation. In 2024, this commitment took shape through the introduction of new training formats - part-time bootcamps and career development tracks in Python, Java, and Data Science - designed to serve learners at every stage, from students and job seekers to career changers and working professionals. With a curriculum spanning UX design, data analytics, and emerging tech like AI, GA ensures its graduates are equipped for today’s evolving job market.

Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Bahrain, commented on the achievement: “This award affirms General Assembly’s role as a national engine for digital transformation. We’re building Bahrain’s tech talent infrastructure through new program formats and strategic partnerships that close the digital skills gap and drive Vision 2030 forward. This is a proud milestone, and we remain committed to building a future- ready workforce.”

General Assembly remains committed to upskilling Bahrain’s youth, positioning them as employees of choice. Whether you’re launching a career in tech or looking to move to the next stage, you can learn more about GA’s courses at www.ga.co/BH

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain, plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses like software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, it aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcome rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.