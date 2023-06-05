Provision will combine Reggio Emilia philosophy and British EYFS curriculum

Families can choose from a variety of flexible options to suit their requirements

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Toddlers as young as two years old will be welcomed by the Early Years team at GEMS FirstPoint School (FPS) come September, when the Dubai-based British curriculum through-school opens its brand-new nursery provision in time for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

Led by a combination of the Reggio Emilia philosophy and the British Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum, the purpose-built FPS Nursery with a capacity for 36 children will provide a safe and nurturing environment for children to take risks, problem solve, think critically and have fun.

David Wade, Principal/CEO at GEMS FirstPoint School, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to extend the provision of our outstanding school to include younger learners aged 2-3 years. We pride ourselves on being a community school and feedback tells us that there is strong demand for a high-quality nursery provision with flexible times to suit families – one that provides the very best preparation for entering our superb Foundation Stage and main school. It will be my pleasure to welcome parents and young learners to our wonderful new facility in September.”

The FPS Nursery teaching team are part of the school’s dedicated Early Years Department, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by British Schools Overseas (BSO). Each nursery classroom will be staffed by a British-qualified teacher and up to three teaching assistants, all of whom are passionate about working with young children.

Claire Nami, Assistant Head Teacher at GEMS FirstPoint School and who will be leading the new FPS Nursery, said: “This is a really exciting time for GEMS FirstPoint School as it expands to offer nursery provision for our youngest learners. Ensuring the children are nurtured in a safe and stimulating learning environment where they are happy and excited is our priority. My dedicated team and I look forward to welcoming our first families through the doors of GEMS FirstPoint Nursery very soon.”

With a carefully designed ‘home away from home’ feel, the nursery is part of the school’s natural and holistic approach to building the foundations for future learning. Nursery classrooms are calm, inviting spaces, allowing children to learn in a comfortable and nurturing environment.

In line with the Reggio Emilia approach, children will be able to explore and learn through inquiry-based activities, allowing them to lead their play and develop curiosity, independence and confidence. Each child will benefit from an integrated, holistic and personalised learning experience, in which parents are supported by teachers to be active facilitators of their children’s learning.

Families will be offered full flexibility in terms of timings to suit their unique requirements, with care provided for the full working day or less, either three or five days per week. The nursery also offers a bespoke induction plan to ensure every child feels happy and settled at drop-off.

For more information, visit https://www.gemsfirstpointschool-dubai.com/Admissions/Nursery.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers and a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). As a company with roots in the UAE dating back to 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates more than 80 schools around the world and educates more 130,000 students in the MENA region alone. Through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions, GEMS is fulfilling a long-held vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

