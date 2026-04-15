App provides access to thousands of offers and benefits across dining, retail, travel, and family experiences

UAE residents can gain six months of free access by downloading the app and registering with the code GEMSUAE2026 before 31 May 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: As communities and businesses across the UAE navigate evolving market conditions, GEMS Education has announced that its GEMS Rewards mobile app is now available to all UAE residents. The move reflects the organisation’s commitment to extending meaningful support beyond its school network and into the wider community.

Built originally for GEMS community of student families and employees, the GEMS Rewards app has evolved into a well-established and highly engaged ecosystem, benefitting over 100,000 GEMS families. By enabling access to all UAE residents for the first time, GEMS Education is making available a platform that has consistently enabled users to make tangible savings while enjoying quality experiences across the country.

The app provides access to more than 1,800 offers from 850 partners across everyday categories such as dining, retail, travel leisure and wellness, with tangible benefits and significant savings at well-known brands.

In addition, users can exchange GEMS Points with major loyalty programmes such as Smiles for telecom and grocery benefits, Air Miles for partners including Talabat and Carrefour, Bounz for rewards at Choithrams and EROS, and Yes Rewards for fuel savings at ENOC. The app also includes a hotel booking engine with preferential rates, alongside an optional GEMS Rewards Plus membership that provides access to hotel pools, beaches, and fitness facilities across the UAE.

“Our commitment to the community has always extended beyond the walls of our school,” said Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO at GEMS Education. “Opening up the GEMS Rewards platform is a natural evolution of that commitment. In the current environment, this is a practical way for us to support families by helping them save on everyday essentials, while also strengthening the local businesses that are the backbone of our economy. It's about ensuring the entire community feels supported”.

Since its launch in 2017, GEMS Rewards has grown into a trusted and frequently used platform, currently featuring more than 1,800 offers and serving a growing member base. Its expansion beyond the GEMS network reinforces the organisation’s role as a community-focused institution that responds with purpose and inclusivity.

To access the platform:

• Download the GEMS Rewards app from the App Store, Google Play, or Huawei App Gallery

• Register under the ‘GEMS Community’ option

• Enter the access code: GEMSUAE2026

• Complete registration before 31 May 2026 to unlock six months of complimentary access