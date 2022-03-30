Riyadh: Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has partnered with National Computer Systems Company (NATCOM), a leading IT infrastructures & Software Businesses solution provider in the Kingdom.

Under this agreement, Geidea will provide its SoftPos solution to NATCOM – empowering the company to transform everyday Handheld Computers into merchant Point of Sale (POS) terminals. Complemented with the easy-to-use Geidea mobile app, NATCOM will also be able to benefit from complete visibility of transactions history, sales progress, user management and reporting.

The SoftPos solution will be rolled out across NATCOM’s clients.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdullah Mansour Alshowaier, Chief Business Officer of Geidea said: "Geidea is proud to collaborate with NATCOM, a major solutions provider that offers a diverse range of services including sales, technical support, implementation and more across the entire Kingdom’s eco-system. This partnership will expand the reach of our SoftPos solution, and we hope to empower the business to provide its customers with payments experience that is transformational and innovative. We look forward to working with Natcom as we drive the adoption of convenient digital payment solutions in Saudi Arabia."

Mr. Hekmat Qassem, Solutions & Business Development Manager at NATCOM, said: Geidea's SoftPos solution combines technology with simplicity which is in line with our company's vision. Our goal is to provide the best possible customer experience, and the SoftPos solution enables us to do just that – in addition to improving efficiency while maintaining security. We are pleased to partner with them and look forward to a long-standing relationship.”

-Ends-

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded locally in Saudi Arabia in 2008 by entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, Geidea’s mission is to empower merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business. The company believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. Based in Riyadh, Geidea has more than 1000 employees, over 139,000 merchants, and provides support to more than 700,000 payment terminals and ATMs networks within the Kingdom and capturing more than 70% market share in the sector . The company is rapidly expanding branches in several locations across the GCC, including UAE and Egypt, with an eye to further locations in 2022.

