The partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 goals of leveraging technology to enhance healthcare infrastructure and improve patient outcomes



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, has announced a multi-modality partnership with Hayat National Hospitals, marking a substantial investment in healthcare infrastructure and equipment across Saudi Arabia.



Announced at the 2024 Global Health Exhibition, GE HealthCare’s groundbreaking collaboration with the renowned Saudi-based private hospital group will equip three new Hayat National Hospitals in Muhayl Aseer, Baysh, and Buraida with advanced diagnostic imaging technologies. The initiative aims to significantly improve healthcare access and services for residents in these regions, underscoring both organizations' commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and patient outcomes in the Kingdom.



The deal will provide Hayat National Hospitals with a comprehensive suite of medical imaging solutions, including GE Healthcare's first SIGNA™ Victor system in Saudi Arabia that harnesses the power of deep learning to deliver exceptional image quality, enhance patient comfort, and reduce costs. Hayat National Hospitals will leverage these advanced technologies as they expand their reach with 3,000 total bed capacity to ensure wider access to quality healthcare in the Kingdom. The strategic partnership will further accelerate the ongoing growth and transformation of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.



Saudi Arabia has positioned healthcare at the forefront of its national priorities, demonstrating its commitment with a USD 65 billion investment in the Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure, which accounts for 60 percent of the total healthcare spending across all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.



Dr. Fouziyah AlJarallah, Group CEO - Hayat National Hospitals, said: “Embracing cutting-edge technology is central to our vision of redefining healthcare in Saudi Arabia. The strategic partnership with GE HealthCare empowers us to harness the power of innovative imaging solutions across the three new hospitals in our portfolio. This collaboration is a key driver in our expansion strategy, enabling us to make world-class healthcare accessible to even more communities and build a more robust healthcare ecosystem across the Kingdom.”



Mohammad Elkhoury, General Manager for GE HealthCare for Middle East, added: “Our partnership with Hayat National Hospitals represents a significant investment in the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia, reflecting our shared vision of delivering world-class healthcare solutions that are accessible, affordable, and of high quality. The strategic investment, aligning with the Vision 2030 agenda, will empower healthcare professionals at Hayat National Hospitals to deliver faster, more precise diagnoses and treatment plans across a wide range of medical specialties, ultimately leading to enhanced patient care.”



This collaboration between GE Healthcare and Hayat National Hospitals represents a major step forward in delivering healthcare improvements and strengthening the health landscape in Saudi Arabia. By fostering strategic partnerships to leverage innovative technologies that streamline the workflow and enable clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses, both organizations directly support Saudi Arabia's healthcare transformation goals and remain committed to addressing the Kingdom’s evolving healthcare needs.



About GE HealthCare

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 100 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from prevention and screening, to diagnosis, treatment, therapy, and monitoring. We are an $18 billion business with 51,000 employees working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

