Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to create significant value, improve service levels, and develop more secure and sustainable supply chains, GE Gas Power (NYSE: GE) hosted more than 200 organizations at the 2023 edition of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) Strategic Partners Summit, held both, in person in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and virtually.

Under the theme, ‘Winning the future of energy together’, regional leaders in the power industry discussed the trends, challenges, and opportunities in the wider power sector industrial ecosystem in the MEASA region while also outlining ways to strengthen and bridge gaps in the supply chain as nations in the region seek low carbon pathways for growth and sustainability. The hybrid event, held annually, reinforced GE Gas Power’s commitment to foster closer relationships between supply chain stakeholders in the MEASA region to achieve higher growth and meet the evolving needs of customers in the region.

Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa said: “Our growing network of suppliers are critical partners in bringing to life our vision of delivering world-class solutions to power millions of homes in MEASA – one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. As we chart the course for a cleaner, energy-efficient future, there is an urgent need to build and sustain a close and productive relationship with our diverse suppliers to improve our operating agility and deliver competitively priced, high-quality products and services to enable the energy transition. Hosting the MEASA Strategic Partners Summit reinforces our commitment to developing a robust regional supply chain to create shared value in a rapidly changing energy landscape.”

The five-day summit featured insightful discussions, online trainings, interactive sessions as well as individual, one-on-one meetings with suppliers as participants looked for ways to take supplier collaborations to new levels and accelerate the pace of the decarbonization of the region’s energy system. While highlighting best practices in quality and safety, experts also weighed in on expanding supply base requirements for new product portfolios, delivering value for customers, and creating increased opportunities for suppliers.

During the summit, GE Gas Power also honored ‘Key Suppliers’ in an awards ceremony that recognized excellence in the areas of Safety, Quality, Delivery, Competitiveness, and Strategic Partnership.

Driving innovation in the UAE

In the UAE, Aon Middle East LLC was recognized for efforts to maintain ‘Competitiveness’ in a challenging, disruptive environment, while AL-Madina Building Material Trading LLC, was honored in the ‘Strategic Partners’ category for demonstrating the value of collaboration in the power sector.

GE has supported the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC’s) energy infrastructure for over 80 years. Today, GE-built power generation technologies are installed in up to 350 sites across the region. GE’s investments in the GCC include a service center in Jebel Ali, Dubai, which provides maintenance, testing, and repair solutions for generators and gas turbines; the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which includes a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, a Hot & Harsh Research & Development (R&D) Center, a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center for the remote monitoring of power generation assets, as well as GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT), a joint investment by Dussur and GE to manufacture gas turbines and components in the Kingdom; and the GE Kuwait Technology Center (GEKTC), a first-of-its-kind facility in the country that includes training, tooling, and R&D cells.

About GE:

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

About GE Gas Power:

GE Gas Power, an integral part of GE Vernova, is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous collaboration with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner, and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 670 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE’s gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

GE Vernova is a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

