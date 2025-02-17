​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Business Solution (GBS), the leading technology solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binary Consulting Services, a specialist in enterprise digital transformation solutions.

The MoU was officially endorsed at the GBS headquarters in Riyadh by Abdullah Alasqah of GBS, and Mubarak Al Hajri, Managing Director - KSA, and Jawwad Rehman, CEO of Binary Consulting Services. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to empowering businesses with solutions that excel in key areas, such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and automation.

Through this collaboration, GBS and Binary Consulting Services will work together to deliver integrated, advanced solutions tailored to the needs of organizations in Saudi Arabia and beyond. With GBS’ deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and managed IT services, combined with Binary Consulting Services’ experience in ERP, CRM, and robotic process automation (RPA), this partnership is set to provide comprehensive digital solutions that drive operational efficiency and business growth.

Mubarak Al Hajri, Managing Director – KSA at Binary Consulting Services, stated, “We are excited to join forces with GBS to drive digital transformation in the region. This collaboration will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to provide businesses with the tools they need to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and achieve sustainable success in the long run.”

Abdullah Alasqah at GBS said “The MoU signed with Binary Consulting Services reflects our thorough investment in delivering innovative and transformative technology solutions to our clients. By combining our expertise, we aim to enhance business resilience and deliver highly tailored solutions with tangible value for our clients. As we continue our journey to redefine what GBS stands for, we remain dedicated to driving innovation and excellence, this is echoed in our partnership with Binary Consulting Services.”

Together, GBS and Binary Consulting Services are positioned to shape the future of enterprise technology in Saudi Arabia, demonstrating a clear step forward in GBS’ transformation plans.

About Binary Consulting Services: Driving Digital Transformation with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Binary Consulting Services is a leading technology consulting firm specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Microsoft Dynamics 365, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), e-Procurement, iValua, and custom development. With a strong presence across various industries, including finance, healthcare, and retail, we empower businesses with innovative digital solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth.

Committed to bridging the gap between technology and operations, Binary Consulting Services delivers tailored strategies that enable organizations to streamline processes, optimize resources, and achieve sustainable success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

For more information, visit binaryconsulting.co or write to info@binaryconsulting.co You can also follow Binary Consulting Solution on LinkedIn.

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives technological advancement for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across multiple sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.

For more information, visit gbs-saudi.com or write to info@gbs-saudi.com. You can also follow Gulf Business Solutions on LinkedIn.

Contact information:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director

Amy O’Sullivan

Account Director

asullivan@golin-mena.com