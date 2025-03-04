Singapore– Gama Aviation will highlight its commitment to providing best-in-class business aviation services by showcasing its new Fixed Base Operation (FBO) facility at Sharjah International Airport during the inaugural Business Aviation Asia Forum & Expo (BAAFEx) 2025, taking place at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Set to open in 2025, Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO presents a strategic alternative for business aviation operators particularly with Dubai International Airport reducing slot availability for business jet traffic. Offering round-the-clock operations with zero slot restrictions, the facility ensures efficient turnaround times of 30-40 minutes and a taxi time of only a few minutes. Interestingly for a lot of the BAAFEx attendees, the Sharjah FBO is an optimal technical stop for flights between the Far East, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO also provides seamless access to the UAE’s Northern Emirates and Downtown Dubai.

“Our Sharjah FBO is already accommodating a growing volume of Asian operators seeking efficiency and convenience. These operators greatly benefit from reduced turnaround times, dedicated fueling, minimal taxi times and zero slot restrictions,” said Tom Murphy, Managing Director of FBO Services at Gama Aviation, who is leading the company’s presence at BAAFEx 2025.

In addition to enhancing the existing operational efficiencies, Gama’s new Sharjah facility will feature premium hangarage capable of accommodating ACJ and BBJ aircraft, competitive lease rates, and licensed engineers providing line maintenance for select airframes.

Celebrating a decade of successful FBO operations in Sharjah, this milestone development underscores Gama Aviation’s commitment to expanding its global network. The company is also set to break ground on another FBO facility in Jersey, Channel Islands, this year, strengthening position in the FBO market.

Attendees at BAAFEx 2025 will have the opportunity to engage with key Gama Aviation executives, including Matt Birch, FBO Manager, Gama Sharjah FBO; and Engin Basyurt, Head of Business Development.

For more information, visit Gama Aviation at Stand No. E11 during BAAFEx 2025.

About Gama Aviation:

Gama Aviation is a global leader in business aviation, providing a comprehensive range of services, including aircraft management, charter, Fixed Base Operations (FBO), and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO). With over 40 years of experience, the company operates across key international markets, delivering tailored aviation solutions to private, corporate, and government clients. Gama Aviation’s growing FBO network includes strategic locations in Sharjah (UAE), Glasgow (Scotland), and Jersey (Channel Islands), offering premium facilities and seamless operational support. The company continues to expand its global footprint, investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to enhance efficiency, safety, and service excellence.

For more information, visit www.gamaaviation.com.

Aurora The Agency is the newly appointed external communications agency for Gama Aviation Middle East. Aurora is an Emerald Network partner.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alison Chambers / Liz Danner

E: communications@emeraldmedia,co.uk

Iman Ashraf

Communications Manager

Aurora The Agency (an Emerald Network partner)

iman@auroratheagency.com