Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Gama Aviation is pleased to announce the opening of its purpose-built Business Aviation Centre at Sharjah International Airport.

The Business Aviation Centre constitutes a significant enhancement to the airport’s infrastructure, offering aircraft owners, operators and aircrew an exceptional standard of service, including:

A meticulously designed VVIP terminal created to accommodate guests ranging from royalty to private clients , featuring exclusive lounges, relaxation suites, an observation bar, and superior hospitality comparable to that offered by premier five-star hotels.

Amenities are designed to support busy aircrew, featuring rest suites, round-the-clock dining, briefing rooms, and priority parking next to the terminal—so aircrew stay prepared for missions at any hour.

A 12,000 sqm, three-bay hangar offering secure, premium parking, storage, and line maintenance for aircraft. With wide-span doors, direct access to the apron, and space for several large-cabin planes, it ensures both convenience, controlled access for aircrew and total security.

Efficient arrival and departure processes, with self-manoeuvring apron, dedicated fuelling, ground-support equipment, and integrated MRO infrastructure, enable quick aircraft turnaround and reduced downtime.

Marwan Khalek, Group CEO, Gama Aviation:

“The Business Aviation Centre in Sharjah is the culmination of a 12-year partnership with Sharjah Airport Authority to foster private aviation growth at the airport. Strategically positioned as one of the United Arab Emirates' key gateways, the airport offers convenient access to Sharjah, Dubai, and the northern Emirates. This facility has been meticulously developed to establish new benchmarks for client comfort and operational excellence, with particular attention to the requirements of aircraft owners and operators. Our continuing objective is to position the BAC in Sharjah as a leading destination for business aviation traffic.”

With plans to end business aviation activity at Dubai International Airport (DXB), Sharjah International Airport presents an attractive gateway to Sharjah, the Northern Emirates and Dubai. Since commencing operations at Sharjah International Airport in 2014, Gama Aviation has consistently highlighted the advantages of the airport, achieving steady annual growth as clients and operators recognise the benefits of basing and operating aircraft at this location.

Tom Murphy, Managing Director - FBO, Gama Aviation:

“The Business Aviation Centre is designed towards the benefits that our clients and aircraft operators value most: speed, reliability, and a frictionless experience. From the terminal entrance to airside, every process is designed to keep aircraft moving and our clients comfortable. With the BAC up and running, our team is further raising the bar for how business aviation handling in the region should be delivered.”

The new facility is open to traffic and preparing for its official opening later this year. For more information and/or bookings contact - info.mena@gamaaviation.com

About Gama Aviation

Founded in 1983 on the simple purpose of providing aviation services that equip its customers with a decisive advantage, Gama Aviation is a trusted global partner to blue-chip corporations, government agencies, healthcare trusts and private individuals.

The Group operates across five divisions:

Aircraft Management & Charter – supporting private and corporate clients with tailored flight solutions.

FBO (Fixed Base Operations) – providing premium facilities and seamless operational support at key locations including Sharjah (UAE), Glasgow (Scotland) and Jersey (Channel Islands).

MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) – delivering comprehensive base and line maintenance across a range of aircraft types from strategically located facilities in the UK and Middle East.

Special Mission – supporting national security, air ambulance, surveillance and offshore operations for government and commercial clients.

Technology & Outsourcing – offering aviation software, flight operations support, CAM and ARC services that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

With more than 40 years of experience, Gama Aviation continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and talent to enhance efficiency, safety and service excellence across its global operations.

For more information, visit www.gamaaviation.com.