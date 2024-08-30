Red Sea, Saudi Arabia: Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, has secured its second operating license for a water aerodrome from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, the President of GACA, handed the license for Shebara Resort to RSG’s Group CEO John Pagano at The Red Sea destination.

The President stated the license award formed part of GACA’s aviation transformation program to boost competition and investment in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda.

Through the Saudi Aviation Strategy GACA is driving unprecedented growth in Saudi aviation, supporting projects such as Red Sea Global with greater aviation infrastructure and connectivity.

As the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, GACA is ensuring the highest levels of safety and quality across the sector, demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in the aviation sector.

Mr Pagano said the license was one of the final steppingstones toward opening Shebara to the world.

“Soon, guests will be arriving by seaplane to this iconic resort in anticipation of enjoying a truly peerless escape,” Mr Pagano said.

“As owners of the Kingdom’s first seaplane airline and its only two water aerodromes up until now, we are firmly establishing ourselves as leaders within tourism and aviation.”

The aerodrome is located on Sheybarah Island, home to the iconic Shebara Resort, which opens to guests in the coming month.

Last year, RSG secured the first operating license for a water aerodrome in Saudi Arabia, at Ummahat Island.

More than 520 flights carrying more than 1,200 passengers were completed in the first half of the year on a fleet of Cessnas, and RSG expects to transport 3,800 passengers before the end of 2024.

In 2023 RSG also announced the launch of its subsidiary business Fly Red Sea, the Kingdom’s first seaplane company and water aerodrome operator.

The Red Sea International Airport has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, with a twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai International.

His Excellency Saleh AI-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services of Saudi Arabia, was also in attendance during the award of the license.

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity across 29 airports, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.