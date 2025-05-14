ABU DHABI, UAE – G42, the UAE-based global technology group, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco, the global leader in networking and security, laying the groundwork for a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) innovation and infrastructure development across public and private sectors.

The agreement was presented to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, by Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, and Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco.

Commenting on the signing, Peng Xiao, Group Chief Executive Officer of G42, said, “This MoU with Cisco reflects our shared interest in exploring how AI infrastructure and innovation can be scaled responsibly and securely across markets. As G42 continues to expand its international footprint, we welcome the opportunity to align with organizations that value open collaboration, trusted ecosystems, and long-term impact. We look forward to identifying areas where our combined capabilities can support governments, enterprises, and communities in harnessing the full potential of AI.”

The MoU focuses on exploring collaboration opportunities in key areas, including a joint Go-to-Market initiative that leverages Cisco’s comprehensive secure AI portfolio and AI-native solutions and services, and G42’s deep regional roots, AI infrastructure expertise, and expanding global footprint to support AI’s diffusion in and beyond the UAE.

Additionally, Cisco and G42 will work together to assess the potential to co-develop and jointly deploy AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, as well as a reference architecture that integrates Cisco’s networking, security, and infrastructure solutions specifically designed for high-performance computing. This collaboration aims to help customers build and secure AI-ready data centers and develop AI workloads effectively.

Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Cisco, added, “AI is fundamentally changing our world, and to truly unlock its potential, we need to build a strong global ecosystem. Cisco is proud to join forces with G42 to deliver cutting-edge AI and digital infrastructure solutions to our customers at scale. Cisco is committed to supporting G42’s transformative vision for AI.”

As G42 deepens its role in shaping the global AI ecosystem, its strategic partnerships with U.S. technology leaders have become a key driver of progress.

As the first nation in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and establish a dedicated AI university, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to global AI leadership. This MoU aligns with G42’s international growth ambitions and supports the broader objectives of the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country at the forefront of responsible AI development and deployment.

