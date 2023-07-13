DUBAI, UAE - FxPro, a leader in the online trading industry, is thrilled to announce its office relocation to Bay Square, Building 2, Office 101, in the bustling city of Dubai. This move underpins the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its presence and expand its business operations within the region.

FxPro was also recently bestowed with the coveted "Most Innovative Trading Platform MENA" award at the 2023 Global Brands Magazine Awards, a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering cutting-edge trading solutions to their global clientele.

Elsy Rayess, FxPro's Head of Business Development, commented on the relocation: "We are excited about the move to our new office in Dubai. This location positions us at the heart of the region's financial hub, allowing us to serve our customers more efficiently. We remain committed to enhancing our trading conditions and partner program, driving innovation at every turn."

In addition to a new range of account types, FxPro is looking forward to launching exciting new features and further expanding its offerings, bringing even more reasons to trade with the world’s #1 broker. These advancements will further solidify FxPro's position as the premier choice for traders looking for superior technology, competitive pricing, and world-class customer service.

-Ends-

Contact or visit us:

Address: Bay Square, Building 2, Office 101.

Location: FxPro Group Ltd (UAE Offices)

Anna Shevareva, PR and Marketing Specialist

pr@fxpro.com

About FxPro:

FxPro is a leading global online trading provider with more than 100 industry awards, offering services in Forex, indices, shares, futures, and metals and more to both retail and institutional traders. With a commitment to innovation and providing high-quality trading experiences, FxPro has positioned itself as a preferred trading partner globally.