The ‘Future Nurses Bahrain’ initiative is proud to participate in the Youth City 2030 from 17–21 August 2025, aligning with national efforts to empower young Bahrainis and nurture their professional aspirations in line with the Bahrain Vision 2030.

Launched in 2018, Future Nurses Bahrain is a national initiative led by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) - Medical University of Bahrain with the endorsement of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health.

As part of this collaboration, a series of interactive workshops aims to engage and educate visitors about the nursing profession and some nursing skills. The workshops also provide a platform for participants to explore nursing as a professional career through a hands-on learning experience.

The sessions led by the University’s Community Engagement team, more than 10 nursing alumni with the support of five nursing students, reflects RCSI Medical University of Bahrain’s commitment to drawing on both academic expertise and real-world professional experience to inspire the next generation.

Participation in Youth City 2030 underscores Future Nurses Bahrain’s goal to address the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, while fostering a deeper appreciation of the nursing profession’s contribution to community health and wellbeing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Eman Tawash, Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Deputy Head of School of Nursing and Midwifery and Lead of Future Nurses Bahrain, stated:

“The workshops were designed to foster discovery and give young Bahrainis a first-hand look into the world of nursing, breaking down misconceptions, and removing the barriers that may deter them from considering the profession. Through meaningful engagement and real-life interaction with our nursing alumni, students and team, we aim to inspire future leaders in nursing who will consider the profession as a sustainable option in the growing healthcare sector.”

Future Nurses Bahrain continues to strengthen its role as a partner in national development, working alongside Bahraini stakeholders to build a skilled, motivated, and socially responsible healthcare workforce in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain