Dubai, UAE – Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) in collaboration with Verita Neuro announces the launch of the first epidural stimulation program in the Middle East, marking a transformative moment in the treatment of spinal cord injuries. This pioneering initiative positions Dubai as a leading destination for advanced neurological recovery, delivering innovative solutions that were previously unavailable in the region.

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO | Board Member – Fakeeh Health | CEO – Fakeeh University Hospital, stated:

“This strategic partnership with Verita Neuro reflects our commitment to providing world-class, evidence-based care in the UAE. Introducing epidural stimulation at Fakeeh University Hospital means patients with spinal cord injuries no longer need to travel abroad to access advanced neurorehabilitation. Together with Verita Neuro, we are redefining the standard of care in the Middle East - bringing back mobility, independence, and hope to those affected”.

Fakeeh University Hospital continues to grow its footprint in innovative treatments, solidifying its mission to offer the highest standards of care in Dubai and beyond.

Julian Andriesz, Verita’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Verita Neuro is a global pioneer in reconnecting brain-body pathways for patients to regain voluntary movement and vital autonomic functions. Fakeeh University Hospital, one of the region’s most respected academic medical centers, is the perfect partner to bring these cutting-edge therapies to the region and I am delighted with the collaboration.”

Dr. Nasir Majeed, Chief Medical Officer of Verita Neuro, added:

“Dubai’s world-class medical infrastructure is the perfect home to introduce our proprietary epidural stimulation treatment, delivering personalized, life-changing neurological restoration right here in the heart of the Middle East.”

Summary of the Surgery: Epidural Stimulation involves the surgical implantation of a neurostimulation device. The device is placed on the posterior structures of the lumbar spinal cord where it supplies electrical currents that connect nerve signals from the brain to spinal cord tissue below the injury level. This “bridging” effect allows for the possibility of voluntary movement and the return to normal of various involuntary body functions. The epidural stimulation device can be implanted in patients with complete or incomplete injuries and can be programmed and controlled by a handheld module no bigger than a smartphone. Verita Neuro's proprietary protocol is designed to bring back mobility to individuals to Spinal Cord Injury patients in the form of ability to stand, take assisted steps and an array of other improvements such as improved bowel and bladder control, improved spasticity and autonomic functions.

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. Operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital aims to provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care

About Verita Neuro

Verita Neuro, part of the Verita Healthcare group of companies, is a global pioneer in advanced treatments for spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, stroke and other neurological conditions. As the first provider worldwide to offer epidural stimulation outside clinical trials, Verita Neuro combines neuromodulation, regenerative therapies and intensive rehabilitation to deliver personalized, life-changing care to patients from over 50 countries. https://veritaneuro.com/

Contact: Hanna Charles - hanna@veritaneuro.com