Dubai, UAE – Fuelre4m has redefined fuel efficiency in the rail industry with groundbreaking testing of its Re4mx diesel product. Recent results showcase unmatched potential for reforming fossil fuels, delivering enhanced performance and reduced emissions across locomotive fleets.

The initial testing over three rigorous days revealed a 9% reduction in fuel consumption, even before engine cleanup. This result carries a significant environmental benefit: the portion of fuel saved – 9% – results in a complete elimination of emissions for that fuel, as it is not combusted. This translates to zero emissions for the fuel saved, a critical breakthrough in reducing the environmental footprint of rail operations. Furthermore, as testing progresses, the potential to achieve 15–20% elimination of emissions is within reach, underscoring the transformative power of Re4mx.

Additionally, emissions are reduced even for the fuel that is combusted, thanks to Re4mx’s improved combustibility. Testing demonstrated a 21% reduction in CO emissions, with NOx and NO emissions both decreasing by 4%. The overall 9% drop in exhaust gas emissions highlights the advanced combustion processes enabled by Re4mx. This dual benefit emissions saved from unburned fuel and emissions reduced from combusted fuel—sets a new benchmark for sustainability in the rail industry.

Key performance indicators measured during the tests included fuel consumption, power output, and exhaust gas emissions. A 3% increase in power output was recorded, further demonstrating the enhanced efficiency of Re4mx. These results indicate that Re4mx could deliver between 15% to 20% improved fuel economy and equivalent reductions in emissions once engines are fully optimised. This gives operators the flexibility to focus on fuel savings, enhanced performance, or both, achieving significant cost and time efficiencies.

The simplicity of implementing Re4mx further underscores its revolutionary potential. No engine or system modifications are required, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective transition for operators. This scalability makes Re4mx a game-changer, not only for rail but also for sectors such as Big Power, shipping, mining, logistics, and heavy transport, where similar fuel dynamics exist.

Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m, stated, “Our collaboration is a clear demonstration of the revolutionary potential of fuel reforming. These results go beyond expectations, proving that by focusing on the fuel itself, we can unlock levels of efficiency and emissions reductions previously thought impossible. This is not just a success for locomotives it’s a call to action for the entire rail and power industries to rethink how we evaluate and optimise fuel performance.”

Fuelre4m’s innovation challenges outdated industry norms, which focus solely on litres consumed rather than the mass of fuel burned and the power output generated. Re4mx’s ability to reform combustion properties offers a dual benefit: operators can reduce consumption for the same energy delivered or increase performance, achieving cost and time savings.

Fuelre4m’s commitment to innovation ensures that the benefits of Re4mx extend far beyond rail. Its universal application paves the way for transformative results across diverse sectors, demonstrating that efficiency and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Fuelre4m’s (Fuel Reform) product range, re4mx (Reform Mix) is a powerful, completely organic, fossil fuel reforming nano-biotechnology that enhances the combustion process in engines. By breaking down impurities and complex hydrocarbons in liquid fossil fuels, the technology ensures a more efficient and cleaner burn, resulting in increased power output, lower fuel consumption, and a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Fuelre4m’s Re4mx increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, Fuelre4m ensures that companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combatting climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

