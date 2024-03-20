United Arab Emirates, Dubai - Phoenix Group PLC, the region's first listed blockchain and tech conglomerate, has been added to the FTSE ADX General (FADGI) and FTSE ADX 15 (FADX15). This development was announced as part of the semi-annual review of the FTSE ADX Index, effective March 18, 2024.

The inclusion of Phoenix Group in the FTSE ADX Indices is anticipated to elevate the company's visibility among investors and stakeholders, further solidifying its foothold in the market. The move is also set to create positive momentum for Phoenix Group PLC, thereby attracting significant passive funds. This milestone underlines Phoenix Group's steadfast commitment to generating enduring value for its shareholders and highlights its potential for sustained growth.

Pleased to share that Phoenix Group has been included in an index fund, Mr. Seyed Mohammad Alizadehfard (Bijan), Co-founder & Group CEO, stated, "This is a significant development as it will attract passive investments and increase trading volumes. We are proud to be included in the ADX FTSE Indices, which reflects our commitment to upholding strong financial fundamentals and delivering value to our stakeholders."

Phoenix Group's inclusion in the FTSE ADX Indices highlights its continual growth and stability. This acknowledgment is a result of the company's robust financial performance and its ability to meet the stringent criteria set by the FTSE ADX Indices.

The group recently began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following a $370 million capital raise during our initial public offering that was 33 times oversubscribed.

About Phoenix Group:

Phoenix Group PLC, a multi-billion-dollar tech powerhouse headquartered in the UAE, leads the forefront of the blockchain, crypto, and tech revolution, driving innovation to new heights. In 2017, Bijan Alizadeh Fard and Munaf Ali laid the foundation for what would evolve into the Phoenix Group – a conglomerate comprising several thriving businesses. Beyond the web3 sphere, they offer comprehensive solutions, boast a 765MW mining operation, and fuel growth through strategic partnerships and innovation.

Phoenix Group operates nine mining facilities in the US, Canada, CIS, and the UAE, with each unique company operating in one of four distinct verticals: Mining, Hosting, Trading, and Investments.

Phoenix Group PLC is the region's first privately owned crypto and blockchain conglomerate listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It also runs the largest mining farm in the MENA region.

About FTSE ADX Indices

The FTSE ADX Indices are widely recognized benchmarks that measure the performance of companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Inclusion in these indices signifies a company's strong performance and adherence to international standards.