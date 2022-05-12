Food Specialities Limited (FSL) – the region’s most innovative ingredient solutions provider to the food and beverage industry is expanding its regional presence with a new branch office in Kuwait. The new office is part of the company’s efforts to expand its footprint across the MENA region and be closer to its customers.

FSL’s Vice President, Reji Jose, says: “Our new office and warehouse in Kuwait enables us to develop deeper relationships with our customers in this region and to offer our technical, sales, innovation and logistics support to them in a seamless manner. It supports our mission to develop long-term partnerships by adding value through service and knowledge in the food industry. The office and warehousing facilities will provide an avenue for our local clients to efficiently manage their inventory, access FSL’s technical services and our stock and sell facilities locally.”

Kuwait has emerged as one of the most prosperous countries in the world with a GDP per capita of more than US$32,000, making it the fifth richest country in the world. The opening of FSL’s Kuwait office is in line with the organisation’s philosophy to build long-term relationships with customers and maintain its position as the leading player in the Middle East food industry. With the growing population of the nation, FSL Kuwait is set to excel in business growth this year.

The physical address is Office #9, 4th Floor, Al Shariqiya Complex, Salem Al Mubarak Street, Salmiya, Kuwait. Office hours are Sunday to Thursday from 8:00am to 6:00pm. For more information, please visit www.foodspecialities.com.

About FSL

Food Specialities Limited (FSL) is an innovative solutions provider to the Food and Beverage industry in the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in Dubai in 1986, FSL caters to the entire spectrum of the food and beverage industry, supplying food ingredients and commodities to manufacturers. The company also supplies dairy and agro commodities to traders, and premium hospitality products to the HoReCa sector.

With more than 100 employees and the finest techno-commercial team in the region, the cornerstone of FSL’s success is built on the value we add in the supply chain with our application labs and technical support, cost-effective solutions, logistics infrastructure, market knowledge, customer service and high-quality products from leading manufacturers.

About FSL Hospitality

FSL Hospitality (also known as FSL Foods) supplies premium chef apparel to the HoReCa industry across the GCC and is the exclusive distributor for the Chef Works brand based in California, USA.

Our hospitality customers in the Middle East include luxury and speciality restaurants, private palaces, and five-star hotels such as Four Seasons Hotels, Marriott Star Brands, Hyatt Group, Emaar Group, Hilton Group and Accor Group among others.

Our sales and logistics team comprises hospitality professionals who understand the trends and needs of the foodservice industry and respond with reliable delivery times and cost-effective solutions, coupled with the best customer service.

With more than 15 years hospitality industry experience, FSL Hospitality is empowered by the market knowledge and reputation that has made it one of the leading hospitality distributors in the region.

