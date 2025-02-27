Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Front End Limited Company, a leader in the integration of advanced technology across sectors, is delighted to announce it has been named “Innovator of the Year” at the Oil & Gas Middle East 2025 awards. Selected through a rigorous peer-reviewed process, this recognition highlights Front End's forward-thinking approach and ground-breaking innovations, which are driving the oil and gas sector.

On receiving the award, Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO, Front End, said “At Front End, we lead, innovate, and revolutionize. Our smart solutions are pushing the boundaries of technology, digital transformation, and operational excellence in the oil and gas sector. This award is testament to the hard work, passion, and ingenuity of our exceptional team, as well as the trust and collaboration of our clients and industry partners, without whom this recognition would not have been possible.”

As a technology driven company, Front End is dedicated to transforming the energy and industrial sectors by unlocking the potential of the fourth industrial revolution. Closely aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, Front End supports the Kingdom’s oil and gas sector by advancing localization of equipment and services, and deploying digital technologies that enhance exploration efficiency, predicative analytics, and operational productivity.

In addition to its commitment, Front End continues to drive innovation across the oil and gas sector, focusing on smart solutions that improve safety, efficiency, and sustainability. By leveraging the latest digital tools, Front End is shaping the future of energy production, optimizing operations, and ensuring a positive impact on both the industry and the environment.

About Front End:

Front End is a leading provider of advanced products and solutions, with divisions, subsidiaries, and joint ventures driving next-generation technologies. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the company leverages AI-driven precision engineering to transform energy, geoscience, space, offshore, and mobility. Their solutions enhance scalability, maximize performance, and accelerate growth. Committed to agility and excellence, Front End doesn’t just adapt to the future — they build it. www.frontend.sa/

For more information, please contact.

Ronak Thakkar

E: Ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com