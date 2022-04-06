Enhanced program serves the growing Freshworks community of more than 500 resellers and 350 independent software vendors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, announced the launch of an enhanced partner program and the appointment of Hervé Danzelaud as vice president of Global Channel and Alliances to lead the growth of the company’s partner ecosystem. Danzelaud previously served as the head of Channels and Alliances for North America.

“Freshworks was created to deliver immediate value to companies who have found legacy software too complex and expensive for today’s users. Our partner program attracts technology companies, resellers, system integrators and MSP that recognize the market need for native cloud solutions that are simple, affordable and easy to integrate,” said Danzelaud. “My passion is to build deep relationships with partners where we can work together to delight our joint customers with modern CRM, IT and CX solutions.”

Today, the Freshworks partner program includes 500+ resellers in 50+ countries, 20+ systems integrators, 350+ ISVs and 1,100+ technology applications in the Freshworks Marketplace.

The enhanced Freshworks partner program builds on its industry-leading enablement, marketing and lead generation benefits making it easier than ever to partner with Freshworks while adding value to joint customers.

Freshworks Makes Partnering Easy During the Deal Process

A new partner relationship management system offers greater visibility into deal registration, pipeline, commissions, sales and marketing assets, and market development funds. Free enablement and supporting certification alignment with sales, pre-sales and implementation roles.

Program Tiers and Certifications Add Value to Freshworks Partners

Three existing tiers for our resellers and solution partners include: Preferred, Authorized and Registered.

New certification framework for systems integrators offers a more consistent and delightful customer experience.

Dedicated in-region resources for Preferred partners to grow joint business

Collaboration with account executives in the field to drive expansion and collaboration in mid-market customer segments.

Partnerships are an extension of the Freshworks promise to deliver modern and easy-to-use software for customer support, IT, sales and marketing teams. AWS, Pink Elephant, Device42, Flycast Partners, i4 Asia Inc., B-TRSNFRMD and more have partnered with Freshworks to enhance and extend the Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales and Freshmarketer product lines to their customers.

i4 Asia Inc. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Selwyn Uy said, "Being a Freshworks Partner for over six years has helped us delight customers, with the help of a supportive team, flexible products and a partner ecosystem that allows for growth via comprehensive knowledge sharing between partners. We have grown at 40% year-over-year and look forward to many more wins in the future, together.”

