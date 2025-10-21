A showcase of high-quality French innovations aligned with the fast-evolving needs of the UAE and GCC food manufacturing market.

United Arab Emirates - From November 4 to 6, 2025, 56 French companies will showcase their solutions at the French Pavilion at Gulfood Manufacturing, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The delegation will be located in two key halls: 35 manufacturers of equipment and packaging technologies at Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 (Booth S1-C28) and 21 ingredient specialists at Sheikh Rashid Hall (Booth R-J19). Their collective offering will reflect France’s commitment to innovation in support of sustainability, food security, and industrial transformation across the UAE and broader GCC region.

French Innovation Aligned with Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 Themes

This year’s Gulfood Manufacturing places a strong focus on four priorities shaping the global food industry: sustainable sourcing, advanced automation, digitalization, and next-generation food safety. The French Pavilion reflects these priorities through a comprehensive offer that ranges from plant-based proteins, reformulated ingredients for healthier diets, and eco-friendly packaging supporting the UAE’s food security and net-zero ambitions, to robotics, precision engineering, and integrated processing systems that enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. French exhibitors also bring advanced traceability, hygienic processing, and monitoring technologies that guarantee compliance with the highest international standards. By combining innovation with regional collaboration, the Pavilion illustrates France’s commitment to co-developing solutions that support the UAE’s Vision 2030 and strengthen the wider region’s food manufacturing ecosystem.

Inside the French Pavilion: From Ingredients to Processing Solutions

The Pavilion will feature a diverse portfolio of high-value ingredients, including dairy and egg derivatives, flavorings, freeze-dried components, and pastry solutions. These innovations respond to multiple needs in food manufacturing, from enhancing taste and nutritional value to extending shelf life and improving processing performance. They highlight France’s long-standing expertise in delivering quality, traceability, and cutting-edge technologies to international markets.

Alongside ingredients, 35 French exhibitors will showcase advanced equipment and packaging solutions. Their offer spans silicone molds, piping systems, and labeling machines, as well as next-generation packaging technologies. Engineered to optimize efficiency, ensure food safety, and support sustainable production, these solutions reinforce France’s position as a trusted global supplier of industrial equipment for the agri-food sector.

Meeting Regional Market Needs with French Solutions

The UAE food industry is undergoing rapid transformation, with a projected 6.9% CAGR growth from 2022 to 2028. French ingredient suppliers are ideally positioned to support this momentum with sustainable and functional solutions that directly address local needs. With 568 food and beverage factories registered in the UAE as of 2023, the market is increasingly demanding ingredients that are both innovative and aligned with food security goals.

France ranked as the 11th largest supplier to the UAE in 2021, underscoring a strong foundation for collaboration. Emirati industry professionals emphasize innovation as central to future food systems:

“Collaborating with French companies provides us with the tools to address market-specific challenges like sustainable packaging and innovative product formulations,” said a UAE-based food manufacturer.

With over 2,000 companies in its food manufacturing sector and nearly 60% of them exporting regularly, France continues to be a valued and forward-looking partner to the Middle East’s evolving food landscape.

The strength of the French Pavilions lies in its diversity. By bringing together ingredient creators and technology providers under one roof, we demonstrate how France can offer integrated solutions that respond to every stage of the food value chain. This synergy is what makes our participation at Gulfood Manufacturing unique and positions France as a trusted partner for building efficient, safe, and sustainable food industries worldwide.” Stated Axel Baroux, Business France Near & Middle East Director

