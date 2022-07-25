Homegrown Dubai brand Frank Porter is expanding to enhance their already exceptional client experience. Whist their current office in Tecom will remain, their new location will cater largely to clients looking to rent out their properties in the short-term leasing market. Their new spacious showroom is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm and makes their services even more accessible for those looking get their properties earning money. Consisting of over 5,000 square feet, the large new premises will offer a showroom experience like no other, appealing to clients looking for a more personal approach. All of their client servicing teams will be based out of the new location where current and potential landlords will be able to experience the Frank Porter difference first hand. With Frank Porter growing at such a rapid rate since entering the market, their new premises will allow them to continue to expand to cater to both their current and potential clients.

If you’re looking to get your property earning money, Frank Porter have you covered. Offering world-class property management services, from the initial styling and photography to ensuring your guests sleep on fresh hotel quality sheets – they take care of all the leg work! Frank Porter evaluates your home and runs a pricing algorithm to show you your possible revenue and then takes care of everything from there. Initially created to fill a gap in the market for quality property management, there is no other option when looking to get your property earning income.

Providing essential interaction in a post-COVID world, potential clients looking to lease their properties within the short-term market will be able to visit and learn about the numerous management services Frank Porter offers. You can expect the new showroom to display the varying range of properties they manage as well as all the information you need as an owner to get started. With it’s convenient location and impressive size, the new showroom in Business Bay is definitely worth the trip! Located next to Business Bay metro station, you’ll need to visit to understand what sets Frank Porter apart.

