Amman: Since 2009, under a technical assistance program funded by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French Geological Survey (BRGM) has been supporting Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation (MoWI) and the private sector in the management of the Kingdom’s deep aquifer water resource. In collaboration with the MoWI, BRGM built a geological and hydrogeological 3D model, enabling the introduction of management scenarios to optimize the exploitation of the Disi/Ram and overlying aquifers.

The MoWI, Water Authority Jordan, AFD and BRGM launched the new phase of this partnership on 26 September, 2023. The workshop was opened by MoWI Secretary General Dr. Jihad Al Mahamid and French Ambassador to Jordan H.E. Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison. BRGM will help enhance knowledge about the Disi deep aquifer, benefiting from their extensive experience in the region, whereas France will support this two-year program with a EUR 1.3 million grant.

Since commencing operations in Jordan in 2006, AFD has been supporting the Kingdom in its thrust to provide financial stability, sustainable growth and social inclusion to the people. Financial support to infrastructure investment financing, budget/policy support and technical assistance for a total of over EUR 2.2 billion and 80 projects have been mobilized over the period in favor of the sectors of water and sanitation, urban development/transportation, governance, social cohesion, energy and environment.

The recently signed fifth Memorandum of Understanding, which guides AFD action over the next four years, reaffirms the ambition of the previous agreements to support the Kingdom's sustainable development, economic and public sector modernization and reforms. With 50% of its financing, the water sector comprises a significant component of AFD's partnership with the Kingdom.

About AFD Group

AFD Group contributes to the implementation of France’s policies for sustainable development and international solidarity. The Group includes Agence Française de Développement (AFD), which finances the public sector, NGOs, research and training; its subsidiary Proparco, which is dedicated to the private sector; and Expertise France, a technical cooperation agency. The Group finances, supports and accelerates the transitions needed for a fairer, more resilient world.

With our partners, we are building shared solutions with and for people in more than 150 countries, as well as in 11 French Overseas Departments and Territories. As part of the commitment of France and the French people to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, our teams are at work on 4,200 projects in the field. Our objective is to reconcile economic development with the preservation of common goods, from peace, climate and biodiversity to health, education and gender equality. Towards a world in common.

About Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM)

BRGM - or the French Geological Survey - is France’s leading public scientific institution for Earth Science applications for the management of water resources. From its traditional activities in geological mapping and mineral resource assessment, BRGM has progressively developed additional activities in hydrogeology, environment and natural risks, while integrating new technologies and digital services. BRGM has always maintained a presence both across the French territory (regional agencies) and at the international level.

In the Middle East, BRGM has been continuously active over the past 30 years. Through their work with the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), and through different projects in Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and Kuwait, BRGM has gained an in-depth knowledge of the geological, hydrological, hydrogeological and climatological contexts of the Arabian Peninsula.