Stonepeak to invest $2.4B to acquire a 25% minority stake in the newly formed JV.

The new JV structure will drive accelerated investments in new terminal opportunities.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, announced today an agreement to launch UNITED PORTS LLC, a U.S. Joint Venture (“JV”) to acquire 10 of the major CMA CGM-operated port terminals worldwide. The JV is backed by a $2.4 billion investment from Stonepeak for a 25% minority stake.

“The creation of United Ports LLC, our joint venture with Stonepeak, marks an important step in the development of our terminal activities in the United States and globally,” said Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group. “Through this strategic partnership, we bring together ten CMA CGM-operated terminals across six countries, including major facilities such as FMS in Los Angeles, Port Liberty in New York, Santos in Brazil and Nhava Sheva in India. By joining forces with a partner with strong infrastructure expertise, we strengthen our ability to invest further in our port terminals, secure access to key gateways and enhance service quality for our customers.”

“Container terminals play an essential role in global trade and are among the most difficult to substitute or replicate transportation infrastructure assets,” said James Wyper, Senior Managing Director, Head of U.S. Private Equity, and Head of Transportation & Logistics at Stonepeak. “This joint venture represents a truly differentiated opportunity to invest in a high-quality portfolio of strategically located terminals alongside one of the largest and most respected shipping and logistics groups in the world. We look forward to working closely with CMA CGM’s expert team to support this critical infrastructure.”

A global joint venture spanning 10 major CMA CGM-operated ports

The transaction will include 10 key assets: Los Angeles Fenix Marine Services (United States), Port Liberty terminals in New York and Bayonne (United States), Santos terminals (Brazil), CSP Valencia and CSP Bilbao (Spain), Terminal Maritima del Guadalquivir (Spain), TTI Algeciras (Spain), Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (India), CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal (Taiwan), and Gemalink in Cai Mep (Vietnam).

A strategic investment securing immediate funding for port infrastructure development

CMA CGM and Stonepeak will respectively hold 75% and 25% ownership stakes in United Ports LLC, while CMA CGM will retain full operational control. CMA CGM plans to reinvest the $2.4 billion in proceeds from the transaction in the continued growth of Group core businesses, while expanding supply chain capacity to meet the ever-growing demand for state-of-the-art shipping and logistics solutions across sea, land, air and logistics.

Long-term support to drive growth of a top-class international terminal portfolio

Today’s announcement is also the beginning of a long-term relationship between CMA CGM and Stonepeak, including the potential to develop and support future investment capacity and new terminal projects in the U.S. and globally. As part of the transaction, Stonepeak will have the opportunity to contribute an additional $3.6B in funding for future joint terminal projects.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, including relevant antitrust and foreign direct investment approvals.

About CMA CGM

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. Present in 177 countries, the Group employs 160,000 people worldwide. As the world’s 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM serves over 420 ports with a fleet of more than 650 vessels. Its subsidiary CEVA Logistics is a leading global logistics player, and CMA CGM AIR CARGO operates a dedicated air freight fleet. The Group is committed to the energy transition, with an objective of Net Zero Carbon by 2050, and engages globally through the CMA CGM Foundation in humanitarian aid and education. For more information, please visit cmacgm-group.com

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $80 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit: https://stonepeak.com/