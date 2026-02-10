Doha, Qatar – CADO, the UAE-founded premium gifting platform, has announced its expansion into Qatar, strengthening its position as one of the few technology-enabled gifting platforms operating across multiple GCC markets.

The move marks a strategic step in CADO’s long-term vision to build a fully integrated regional gifting infrastructure, connecting corporates, creatives, and suppliers across the Gulf. With existing operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States, Qatar completes a critical GCC corridor that allows CADO to support clients seamlessly across borders.

Founded by Leila Al Marashi, CADO has rapidly evolved from a Dubai-based startup into a regional platform serving hundreds of repeat corporate clients across financial services, luxury, hospitality, and technology. Its model centralises gifting under one intelligent system, combining curation, logistics, production, and cross-border fulfilment into a single premium experience.

“Qatar is a natural extension of our regional strategy,” said Al Marashi, Founder and CEO of CADO. “As businesses across the GCC become more interconnected, we’re seeing a clear shift toward more structured, culturally intelligent gifting that reflects both brand sophistication and regional nuance. Establishing our presence in Qatar allows us to support that demand at scale, while building a stronger ecosystem that brings together local creative talent, trusted suppliers, and global standards. It’s an important step in our journey to create a unified GCC gifting infrastructure that enables meaningful connections across markets.”

CADO has already serviced Qatar-based clients through its UAE and Saudi operations. Establishing a dedicated presence enables the company to scale that activity, while offering Qatari enterprises and multinational firms access to customised gifting programmes, seasonal campaigns, and cross-border execution through a single regional partner.

The expansion also creates new opportunities for local artisans, suppliers, and creative producers to participate in a broader GCC network, reinforcing CADO’s commitment to g regional craftsmanship within a premium, technology-led framework.

As corporate relationship management and client experience become increasingly strategic across the Gulf, CADO’s expansion into Qatar positions the company at the forefront of a rapidly professionalising industry, bridging luxury, logistics, and technology to elevate how businesses connect.

About CADO

CADO is a premium corporate gifting platform transforming how the world connects through gifts. Founded in Dubai, it combines creativity, technology, and logistics to deliver intelligent, emotionally resonant experiences for global brands.

Following its feature on Shark Tank UAE and the opening of its New York office, CADO continues to expand globally with a mission to merge artisanship, innovation, and cultural storytelling into a seamless gifting ecosystem.

